F1 news LIVE: Russian Mazepin dropped by Haas and Verstappen contract fallout
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin on his way out of Haas and Red Bull revelling in tying Max Verstappen down to a long-term contract - follow all the latest news from F1
Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has been removed from Haas’s racing line-up for the upcoming Formula 1 season, the team has confirmed. Mazepin’s position had become increasingly uncertain during Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, even after the FIA ruled that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting earlier this week.
Mazepin’s father, Dmitry, a Russian oligarch who is the majority shareholder in chemical company Uralchem and one of Haas’ major sponsors, was pictured with Vladimir Putin as recently as in January. Haas removed Uralkali branding from its car during pre-season testing in Barcelona as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accelerated and the team have now confirmed that they have terminated their contract Mazepin and the company.
A statement released by Haas read: “Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin. As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.”
In other Russia news, Formula One will not be returning to Sochi after terminating their contract for the Russian Grand Prix and stating “Russia will not have a race in the future”.
Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
Statement from Nikita Mazepin
“Dear fans and followers, I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated. While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step.
“To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times.
“I will have more to say in the coming days.”
Haas sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin
Haas did not announce who would be replacing Mazepin and joining Mick Schumacher for the start of official pre-season testing on 10 March. The 2022 Formula One season then gets underway at the Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.
The American-owned team are expected to name a replacement next week, with reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of double world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, linked with the seat. Former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has also been tipped as a potential replacement.
Haas remove Russian driver Nikita Mazepin despite FIA ruling
Mazepin, whose father was pictured with Vladimir Putin in January, was the only Russian driver on the grid
F1 latest news
Aston Martin have work to do with their new car before the 2022 season gets underway, claims Jolyon Palmer, with the former F1 driver suggesting there wasn’t too much to get excited about in the first test in Spain.
With another test run to come in Bahrain before the campaign gets underway, Palmer notes that even minor upgrades can have a big effect - so there’s no need to panic even though improvements are required.
“In Barcelona it was tough – from the outside at least – to spot any obvious signs that they’d made much progress towards the front end of the grid,” Palmer said in his Formula1.com column.
“The car looked snappy and hard to drive, particularly in the low-speed final sector, and it was also the car I saw porpoise the most on one particular lap, as it was launched almost fully into the air down the start-finish straight.
“Sebastian Vettel had the better of the running, and looked the more likely to get a tune out of it as well, but they don’t look like they have the car in the sweet spot just yet.
“It could be the case that minor set-up changes can transform the performance though, as engineers are constantly getting to grips with how to maximise this new generation car.”
F1 latest news
Max Verstappen is already one of F1’s best-ever drivers and won the championship last year by getting “inside” Lewis Hamilton’s head, says David Coulthard.
The former racer pointed to the Dutch-Belgian’s overtake at the Yas Marina Circuit last year, which won him the title, as evidence of his driven nature and says his young starting age means he’s already mature by Formula One standards.
“I knew he would either crash and become World Champion, or catch up and become World Champion. So yes,” Motorsport.com reports him saying in a documentary.
“But I didn’t expect him to make his overtake so early. That just showed his fighting spirit. As soon as there’s a gap, even if it’s not really a gap, he goes for it.
“That makes him a worthy champion in my eyes. He managed to get inside Lewis’ head and Lewis knew he had to leave room. No other driver has that effect on Lewis.
“Lewis is a fantastic driver and deserved to win that race, but I also think Max deserved the title because of his fighting spirit.
“He is remarkably mature for his young age. Let’s not forget that he was 17 when he entered Formula 1 and he won his first grand prix when he was 18. That he took that opportunity and triumphed makes him exceptional.
“All Formula 1 drivers are good, just like all Premier League footballers are good. But it’s about finding the guys who are exceptional.”
F1 latest news
Ferrari produced some of the standout early showings in the Barcelona warm-up circuits last week, but team boss Mattia Binotto isn’t placing too much emphasis on the performance of the new F1-75 - largely because he expects Mercedes to bump up their own output soon.
Several teams were still running early versions of what will be the new vehicles, with a second round of testing in Bahrain set to see upgrades unveiled.
Lewis Hamilton had suggested Ferrari might be months ahead in development this year due to decisions taken halfway through last season - but Binotto still expects it to be the other way around.
“I’m pretty sure that [Mercedes] will be two or three months ahead of us by the time we will be in Bahrain,” said Binotto.
“So I think that it’s very difficult today to judge the performance and the relative competitiveness between the teams.
“But what’s important for us was to collect data here, and I think we can be satisfied for the amount of laps we did, collecting data and again, and will be analysed back at Maranello.
“I heard that there will be rumours that our competitors will bring big updates and upgrades. So I’m more concerned myself, I think, than Hamilton on ourselves.”
F1 latest news
Formula 1 teams are launching their new cars for the 2022 season, as a new era takes hold.
2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.
The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is designed to allow drivers to follow one another more closely and encourage more intense wheel-to-wheel racing, while a five-inch increase in the width of the Pirelli size is part of plan to allow drivers to push harder for longer.
In terms of universal visual changes, this year’s cars have small winglets covering the tops of the front tyres, the front and rear wings have been simplified, and intricate bargeboard designs have been outlawed.
Here’s everything we’ve got for the new cars:
New F1 cars 2022: Teams launch Red Bull, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari
Photos and details on every new car launched for the 2022 F1 season
F1 latest news
We know by now there are plenty of alternations to some much-changed cars in Formula One this year - now Mercedes are revealing a few secrets behind theirs.
The W13 was launched recently and Hywel Thomas, managing director of Mercedes, and Mike Elliott, technical director, got together to explain what has really changed in the car Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be driving this year.
“In terms of regulation changes it’s twofold: the shape of the car and with the completely different rules, the aerodynamics - it’s changed front to back,” Elliott detailed.
“The car is shorter than last year by regulation, the whole electrical layout is changed and we’re back to convention springs suspension.
“Lots of detail right the way through the car.”
F1 latest news
Max Verstappen’s new contract at Red Bull places him among the sport’s top earners with Lewis Hamilton, but Red Bull are delighted to have the deal done - even if it’s a decision well outside their norm.
Helmut Marko, the team’s advisor, pointed out that deal handed out represented not only a different approach within Red Bull but an acknowledgement of the massive potential Verstappen has for the forthcoming years.
“I won’t talk about the numbers, but I can only say that both parties are very satisfied and will remain,” said Marko said to F1 Insider.
“The fact that we rate Max highly is apparent from the duration of the new contract. Normally, Red Bull does not make such long commitments.
“It’s no secret that character at Red Bull is a very important quality, which we value very much.”
If Verstappen sees out the entirety of the deal with no unforeseen absences he will break Michael Schumacher’s records for most seasons with a team and most race starts for a single team.
