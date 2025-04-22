Piastri outshining erring Norris and frustration for Ferrari – F1 talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Formula One season is firmly up and running with five races in six weeks providing an early picture of the 2025 campaign.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the big talking points to emerge after an intense triple-header.

Norris’ costly mistakes

Lando Norris has admitted not feeling comfortable with his McLaren car and has been highly self-critical. He branded himself “clueless” over how to get the best out of it in Bahrain qualifying and a “f*****g idiot” after crashing in Q3 in Saudi Arabia. These errors are hampering his title charge and have left him trailing despite having a car capable of building a lead. The British driver will return to Miami, the scene of his maiden F1 win last season, hoping to banish his recent woes.

Piastri emerges as title favourite

McLaren, by their own admission, boast the best car in the sport and Norris – having finished runner-up to Max Verstappen last season – was expected to be their leading title hopeful. But it is the unflappable Australian Oscar Piastri who has stepped forward. Unlucky to miss out on a podium in Melbourne, he has won three of the four races since to lead the standings by 10 points from Norris. Piastri currently has the look of a champion.

Verstappen overcomes Red Bull issues

Verstappen is bidding to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of five successive titles this year but has continued to battle the issues with his Red Bull which surfaced in the second half of last season. He has complained of balance problems as speculation over his future with the team rages on. Despite all this, the Dutchman has shown his brilliance with an against-the-odds win in Japan and a strong second in Saudi Arabia, which means he leaves Jeddah just 12 points behind Piastri and firmly in the title hunt.

Ferrari disappointment

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Ferrari ahead of the season to much fanfare and excitement. The seven-time world champion joined a team seemingly on the up, having narrowly missed out on the constructors’ crown last season. But, aside from Hamilton’s surprise sprint win in China, it has been a huge disappointment from the Scuderia. Charles Leclerc’s third in Jeddah was their first podium and the car is well off the pace of McLaren. Quick fixes are needed but both Hamilton and Leclerc are struggling to hide their frustration.

Russell in the hunt

George Russell has been a picture of consistency for Mercedes. The 27-year-old has assumed the senior role after Hamilton’s departure and believes he is performing as well as he ever has. While his car is not a match for McLaren out front, he has managed to remain error-free and deliver three podiums in the first five races. Russell does not believe he is a title contender but if Mercedes can find gains, the British driver could well be in the mix.