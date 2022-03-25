F1 news LIVE: Saudi Arabian GP practice begins as Mercedes look to close gap on Ferrari and Red Bull
Mercedes are hoping to see an improvement after Ferrari and Red Bull left them flagging in practice last week
Follow all the latest updates as practice gets underway on Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Mercedes will desperately be hoping to see an improvement in their car this week after severely lacking pace compared to Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain. Team principal Toto Wolff claimed his engineers would “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings of their cars as Lewis Hamilton hopes to avoid losing early ground in the championship. The seven-time world champion avoided that fate somewhat fortuitously in Bahrain as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire with less than two laps remaining due to an issue with Red Bull’s fueling systems.
After the glory of a one-two finish, Ferrari will be hoping to maintain the form that saw Charles Leclerc win the opening race of the season. Haas, who lagged at the back of the grid for so long last year, will be looking to prove Kevin Magnussen’s fifth-place finish was no fluke, while McLaren will pray their frantic search for a solution to their cars’ downforce issue bears fruit. To what degree all the teams’ tinkering has been a success will start to be revealed over the course of two practice sessions today, although it still remains to be seen if Sebastian Vettel will take part after missing the Bahrain GP due to Covid.
Follow all the F1 news and updates from practice ahead of the Saudi GP below:
Toto Wolff plays down talk of big Mercedes improvement at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has dismissed suggestions from his own team that they are set to close the gap on Ferrari and Red Bull with an improved performance at the Saudi Arabinan Grand Prix this weekend.
The defending constructors champions have come into the new season struggling with the aerodynamics on their W13 following the overhaul of regulations, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell suffering from ‘porpoising’ due to the balance of the car.
It has left Mercedes short of the race pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull and although Hamilton was able to salvage a podium place behind Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, it was clear improvement is required in order to challenge for the title this year.
The short turnaround between the race in Bahrain and this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has left Mercedes with little time to make significant adjustments, but the team’s trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said there are “easy gains” to be made ahead of the return to Jeddah.
But Wolff, who said earlier this week that Mercedes would have to take a “chainsaw” to the W13 car, was less optimistic when asked about the improvements his team could make ahead of the second race of the campaign this weekend.
Toto Wolff plays down talk of big Mercedes improvement at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
A key Mercedes engineer had suggested there are some ‘easy gains’ to be made at the race this weekend but Wolff sounded less optimistic
Sebastian Vettel still a doubt for Aston Martin at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after contracting Covid
Sebastian Vettel’s participation at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend this weekend remains in doubt, with the German still unable to provide the negative Covid-19 test result required to enter the country.
The four-time Formula 1 world champion missed last weekend’s season opener in Bahrain after testing positive for the illness while at home in Switzerland, and was replaced by compatriot Nico Hulkenberg for the race in Sakhir. His Aston Martin team said they believed the 34-year-old would be able to race at the second race in Jeddah, but he remains in Europe with the weekend set to begin tomorrow with two practice sessions around the street circuit.
Hulkenberg has travelled to Saudi Arabia with the team and is on stand-by to race for the team again, having stood in for current Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll and former team-mate Sergio Perez for three grand prixs when both tested positive for Covid-19 during the 2020 season.
Sebastian Vettel still a doubt for Saudi GP after contracting Covid
Nico Hulkenberg could stand in for his compatriot once again in Jeddah
Michael Masi still ‘an important figure’ to F1
New FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem insists that sacked Formula 1 race director Michael Masi remains an “important figure” to the FIA, despite removing the Australian from his role over his controversial handling of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Masi’s unprecedented interpretation of the safety car rules at Yas Marina last December rendered race leader Lewis Hamilton a sitting duck and essentially gifted the world championship to rival Max Verstappen. The 43-year-old’s decision lead to uproar from fans, pundits and current drivers, and led the Mercedes team to officially protest the results of the race.
Eventually the Silver Arrows agreed to drop a possible appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the FIA announced a full investigation into an event it admitted had “tarnished the reputation” of F1.
One of Ben Sulayem’s first acts since taking up the presidency of the FIA from the departing Jean Todt at the beginning of the year was to fire Masi and replace him with two new alternating race directors, Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, but the Emirati insists Masi is still valued by the governing body.
Michael Masi still ‘important figure’ despite sacking over F1 furore, FIA insists
The Australian was responsible for the controversial running of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz explains Ferrari team orders plan for world championship
Carlos Sainz has been discussing Ferrari’s plan for possible team orders if one of their drivers is competing for the Formula 1 world championship later in the season.
The Spaniard and team-mate Charles Leclerc are driving what seems to be the fastest car on the grid right now, and the Monegasque took victory with Sainz in second at the season opening Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend.
Former McLaren driver Sainz says either team-mate will help the other if one is competing for the title, but that the ideal is for both to battling one another for glory.
“The team will allow us to compete and race each other,” Scuderiafans quotes Sainz as having told Spanish radio show The Great Match of COPE.
“Obviously, if one of us stands out and gains a lead in the standings, the other one will help during the World Championship fight. It happens in all teams. What matters is taking part in the battle. The ideal situation would be to compete for the title between us without having the pressure of other teams.”
The F1 photographer who captured Max Verstappen’s dramatic world title win
As the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix meandered towards a seemingly anticlimactic finish, photographer Mark Thompson watched on from a deflated Red Bull garage anticipating an early night.
“With 15 minutes to go I was in the garage thinking ‘we’re not going to win this’,” he remembers. “You’re almost in neutral, you’re thinking this is an early night, that’s the way it goes. Then, bang! All of a sudden we were winning and everything went mental. It went absolutely crazy.”
Thompson is no stranger to the chaos of F1 having photographed every grand prix for 24 years (“which is either really cool or really sad,” he says, “whichever way you look at it”) before Covid ended his streak.
You can read the full behind-the-scenes interview with Mark here:
‘It went crazy’: The photographer who captured Max Verstappen’s title win
Interview: Getty Images and Red Bull photographer Mark Thompson discusses that night in Abu Dhabi, Formula One glamour, blagging his way on to Monaco rooftops and his historic image of Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen may have to re-think Charles Leclerc battles, says Anthony Davidson
Sky F1 pundit Anthony Davidson says that Max Verstappen may have to alter his approach to battling Charles Leclerc if the pair end up contesting the world drivers’ championship.
The Red Bull driver squabbled for the lead with the Ferrari man at Sakhir last Sunday in a thrilling tussle after the first round of pitstops, successfully making the overtake twice into Turn 1 before being re-passed on entry to Turn 4.
Now, former BAR Honda driver Davidson says that the Dutchman may need an alternative approach.
“Max is going to have to rethink how he races him, I think, going forward from here – it is going to be interesting,” Davidson said. “I think Charles, every time he is with Max now, treats him differently -than when they first battled for race wins in 2019], and that’s what I immediately saw come into play in Bahrain.”
Lewis Hamilton could walk away if Mercedes remain third fastest, says Martin Brundle
Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Lewis Hamilton could walk away from the sport at the end of the year if Mercedes are unable to catch frontrunners Ferrari and Red Bull.
Despite Hamilton taking a podium in Bahrain last Sunday, Mercedes’ W13 challenger for 2022 is not yet as fast as the machinery developed by their biggest rivals.
“As long as [Hamilton] still has the motivation to get in the gym and to get on a plane… the hours of debriefing afterwards and the hours of media, talking to the likes of me – that’s what the drivers hate, basically. They just want to drive racing cars,” the commentator told foxsports.com.au.
“As long as he’s still enjoying the bits around F1 or he can tolerate those bits around F1 and balance it out with just loving driving the car, [he’ll stay]. [But] if he goes through the whole year and Mercedes are third fastest and others are catching them up, then I suspect he’ll take a different view and my enjoyment analogy will play out in that he won’t be enjoying it anymore.”
Lewis Hamilton could walk away if Mercedes are third fastest, Martin Brundle claims
Hamilton couldn’t compete with the pace of the Ferraris in the season-opening race in Bahrain
