F1 practice LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix lap times as Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull take to track
Mercedes are hoping to see an improvement after Ferrari and Red Bull left them flagging in practice last week
Follow all the latest updates as practice gets underway on Friday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Mercedes will desperately be hoping to see an improvement in their car this week after severely lacking pace compared to Ferrari and Red Bull in Bahrain. Team principal Toto Wolff claimed his engineers would “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings of their cars as Lewis Hamilton hopes to avoid losing early ground in the championship. The seven-time world champion avoided that fate somewhat fortuitously in Bahrain as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire with less than two laps remaining due to an issue with Red Bull’s fueling systems.
After the glory of a one-two finish, Ferrari will be hoping to maintain the form that saw Charles Leclerc win the opening race of the season. Haas, who lagged at the back of the grid for so long last year, will be looking to prove Kevin Magnussen’s fifth-place finish was no fluke, while McLaren will pray their frantic search for a solution to their cars’ downforce issue bears fruit. To what degree all the teams’ tinkering has been a success will start to be revealed over the course of two practice sessions today, although it still remains to be seen if Sebastian Vettel will take part after missing the Bahrain GP due to Covid.
Follow all the F1 news and updates from practice ahead of the Saudi GP below:
Leclerc shooting up the leaderboard
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has just driver a lap five tenths of a second slower than Max Verstappen’s quickest effort to move him up to second place.
Almost immediately he’s overtaken by AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly (1:31.417) who’s having a good run out there.
Top 10 lap times
25 minutes of the session to go so here’s a look at the current top 10 lap times.
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) -130.888
2) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) +0.22
3) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) +0.830
4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +1.476
5) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +1.566
6) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +1.801
7) Esteban Ocon (Alpine_ +2.109
8) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) +2.149
9) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) +2.157
10) Alexander Albon (Williams) +2.199
Saudi Arabia GP free practice 1
Both Ferrari’s are out onto the track but haven’t yet set a lap time. Neither has Mercedes’ George Russell nor Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.
Magnussen’s car is still in the garage after his earlier hydraulic problems.
Green light! 🟢
The debris has been cleared off the track and the session is back underway in Jeddah.
Back in the pits
Verstappen quickest in practice before red flag
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in free practice 1 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Red flag! 🛑
A distance marker board has come loose and shattered on the track and needs to be cleaned up. The session has been red flagged with 42 minutes to go.
As is stands Max Verstappen leads the way with a time of 1:30.888, followed by AlphaTauri’s Ykui Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton round out the top five.
Magnussen encounters problems
Haas’ Kevin Magnussen had a brilliant return to Formula 1 last weekend, finishing P5 in Bahrain and would have been hoping to emulate that form this weekend.
He’s had to pull back into the pits early doors here though with a problem to his breaks. There’s a lot of activity in the Haas garage trying to get the car fixed.
It seems to be a hydraulic issue.
Saudi Arabia GP free practice 1
Max Verstappen leads the field in these early laps with a quickest lap time of 1:34.167 on hard tyres. Lewis Hamilton is out on track too and has just put in a lap time of 1:35.711.
Saudi Arabia GP free practice 1
