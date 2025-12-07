Sky F1 pundit line-up: Who is presenting and commentating on Abu Dhabi GP?
Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg and Bernie Collins are among the Sky pundits for the final race
Nico Rosberg is back in the F1 paddock for Sky Sports this weekend for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Rosberg, who won the 2016 world championship in Abu Dhabi, is a popular pundit among F1 fans for his no-nonsense, cut-throat comments and interviews.
Martin Brundle will again perform his traditional pre-race grid walk, with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Katy Perry and Thierry Henry expected on the grid.
Simon Lazenby will present Sky Sports’s coverage, with former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins another key cog to Sky’s coverage, which starts at 11am (GMT) on Sunday morning.
Here’s a full list of Sky’s F1 pundits in Abu Dhabi:
Presenter – Simon Lazenby
Pundits – Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg, Bernie Collins, Anthony Davidson
Commentator – David Croft
Reporters – Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes
