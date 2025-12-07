Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sky F1 pundit line-up: Who is presenting and commentating on Abu Dhabi GP?

Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg and Bernie Collins are among the Sky pundits for the final race

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 07 December 2025 11:10 GMT
Max Verstappen takes F1 title race to Abu Dhabi after Qatar GP win: 'Anything is possible'

Nico Rosberg is back in the F1 paddock for Sky Sports this weekend for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Rosberg, who won the 2016 world championship in Abu Dhabi, is a popular pundit among F1 fans for his no-nonsense, cut-throat comments and interviews.

Martin Brundle will again perform his traditional pre-race grid walk, with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Katy Perry and Thierry Henry expected on the grid.

Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle are both on duty for Sky in Abu Dhabi
Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle are both on duty for Sky in Abu Dhabi (Getty Images)

Simon Lazenby will present Sky Sports’s coverage, with former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins another key cog to Sky’s coverage, which starts at 11am (GMT) on Sunday morning.

Here’s a full list of Sky’s F1 pundits in Abu Dhabi:

Presenter – Simon Lazenby

Pundits – Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg, Bernie Collins, Anthony Davidson

Commentator – David Croft

Reporters – Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes

