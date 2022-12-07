For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 has revealed the six sprint race venues for the 2023 season - with four tracks staging the Saturday dash for the first time.

F1 announced in September that the number of sprint races next year would be doubled from three to six with the 100km race - which sets the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix - proving popular with the majority of fans and drivers.

The 2023 race weekends on which these will be taking place have now been confirmed:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku (28-30 April)

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring (30 June-2 July)

Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps (28-30 July)

Qatar Grand Prix, Losail (6-8 October)

United States Grand Prix, Austin (20-22 October)

Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos (3-5 November)

While four tracks - Baku, Spa-Francorchamps, Losail and Austin - will hold a sprint race for the first time, Interlagos holds a Saturday dash for the third year running while the Red Bull Ring also held a sprint in 2022.

F1 added that there will be no changes to the format of the sprint from 2022 but discussions are ongoing about what could be adapted for the future.

In 2022, there were points on offer for the top-eight in the 25-30 minute race - from eight points down to one - with the result determining the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The increase in sprint events means that the shortened race will be present at 25% of Grand Prix weekends during 2023’s record 24-race calendar if F1 replaces the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix with another race.

The sprint was held at Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos in 2021, with the Brazilian venue also holding the dash in 2022 along with Imola and Red Bull Ring.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “We have seen a hugely positive reaction to the F1 Sprint events during the first two years of its running, and we can’t wait to bring even more action to fans with six events next year, including our first US F1 Sprint in Austin.

Formula 1 has revealed the six sprint race venues for the 2023 season (AFP via Getty Images)

“The introduction of the F1 Sprint has created a race weekend that includes three days of competitive racing action and brings more entertainment to fans of the sport as well as additional value for key stakeholders including teams, broadcasters, partners and host venues.”

While most have backed the introduction of the sprint race, one notable anamoly has been two-time world champion Max Verstappen, who believes that drivers are unwilling to take risks in the shortened Saturday race, given it sets the grid for Sunday.

“Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay in the top three,’” said Verstappen, ahead of the final 2022 sprint of the season in Brazil last month.

“For me, that’s not really a race, because you go into the main race and you know there are way more points available anyway, you just risk a bit more there.

“You do another start, which is exciting, but it’s only really people who are out of position that move forward because only you put a tyre on that just lasts a whole stint and not much happens.”

Sprint races change the schedule of the overall Grand Prix weekend, with qualifying taking place on Friday afternoon after first practice. Second practice then takes place on Saturday before the sprint race with the usual Grand Prix on Sunday.