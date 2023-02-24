✕ Close Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance - Launch Imagery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen picked up where he left off by posting the fastest time on day one of three at pre-season testing in Bahrain – 0.671 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton in the all-black Mercedes.

George Russell, who won Mercedes’ sole race of last season in an impressive debut campaign for the Silver Arrows, finished 1.2 seconds adrift of Verstappen before Hamilton took over after lunch, completing 83 laps.

As day turned to night in Bahrain, Fernando Alonso moved into second for new team Aston Martin – just 0.029 seconds behind Verstappen, who completed 157 laps, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc third and fourth respectively for Ferrari.

Day two of testing started at 7am (GMT) with Lewis Hamilton on track and Sergio Perez in the cockpit for the first time.

Follow all the action from day one of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain