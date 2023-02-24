F1 testing LIVE: Schedule and live stream with Lewis Hamilton back on track in Bahrain
Follow live text coverage of F1’s pre-season test in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2023 season
Max Verstappen picked up where he left off by posting the fastest time on day one of three at pre-season testing in Bahrain – 0.671 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton in the all-black Mercedes.
George Russell, who won Mercedes’ sole race of last season in an impressive debut campaign for the Silver Arrows, finished 1.2 seconds adrift of Verstappen before Hamilton took over after lunch, completing 83 laps.
As day turned to night in Bahrain, Fernando Alonso moved into second for new team Aston Martin – just 0.029 seconds behind Verstappen, who completed 157 laps, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc third and fourth respectively for Ferrari.
Day two of testing started at 7am (GMT) with Lewis Hamilton on track and Sergio Perez in the cockpit for the first time.
F1 testing LIVE: 45 mins in...
Kevin Magnussen, for Haas, is the early pace-setter in Bahrain this morning, topping the timesheets 1.837 seconds ahead of second-placed Carlos Sainz.
Fernando Alonso is positioned in third, while Lewis Hamilton is fourth-fastest.
We’re nowhere near the competitive lap times however...
F1 testing LIVE: Who’s driving this morning?
The driver line-up for this first session of the day is as follows!
RED BULL
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
McLAREN
Lando Norris
ALFA ROMEO
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
WILLIAMS
Logan Sargeant
F1 testing LIVE: DAY ONE REPORT!
Lando Norris took fifth for McLaren, one place ahead of Hamilton.
Felipe Drugovich, who deputised for Lance Stroll with the Canadian a doubt for next weekend’s race following a wrist injury sustained in a recent road bike accident, broke down early on in his Aston Martin.
The reigning Formula Two champion suffered an electronic failure but he returned to the track to complete 40 laps.
Meanwhile, speaking to the press in Bahrain on Thursday, Toto Wolff sent out a defiant message by declaring Mercedes are ready to carry Hamilton to a record eighth world championship.
F1 testing: Max Verstappen tops timesheets on day one in Bahrain
F1 testing LIVE: Good morning!
Welcome to day two of The Independent’s coverage of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
Ten cars are already out on track at the Bahrain International Circuit - and after a full day of running yesterday, Max Verstappen is back out this afternoon for his final session of this testing window! This morning, Sergio Perez takes his place, with Lewis Hamilton also out on track.
The reigning world champion topped the timesheets yesterday, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in second and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in third.
This opening session takes place until around 11:15am (GMT), before an hour lunch break and then another 4 hours and 15 minute session!
