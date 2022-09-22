Yuki Tsunoda signs new contract with AlphaTauri for 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Yuki Tsunoda has signed a new deal with AlphaTauri for the 2023 F1 season.

The 22-year-old made his Formula 1 debut last year and will remain with Red Bull’s sister team for a third season.

The Japanese driver scored 32 points last season with a best-placed finish of fourth at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, though has struggled to match that tally this season and has only earned 11 points so far in 2022.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Red Bull, Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri for continuing to give me the opportunity to drive in F1,” Tsunoda said.

“Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023.

“Of course, our 2022 season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard in the midfield battle, so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high and then we will look forward to next year.”

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost added: “As we’ve seen since he joined us last year, Yuki is a very talented driver and has improved a lot this season.

Pierre Gasly has been Tsunoda’s teammate since 2021 but the Frenchman’s future is uncertain (Getty Images)

“The pace he has shown recently is clear evidence of a steep learning curve, which proves he deserves a seat in F1, and I still expect some strong results from him in the last six races of 2022.

“As I always say, a driver needs at least three years to fully get to grips with Formula 1, so I’m pleased he’s been given the time to show his full potential.”

Pierre Gasly has been Tsunoda’s teammate since 2021 but the Frenchman’s future is uncertain and he has been linked with the vacant seat at Alpine.

IndyCar driver Colton Herta was a target for AlphaTauri should Gasly leave but the American does not have the points to obtain the FIA superlicence required to compete in F1; Nyck de Vries has emerged as an alternative.