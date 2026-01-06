The development of eSports is seen as one of the most exciting trends in the world of gaming and entertainment, and eSports betting is becoming almost as popular as traditional wagering on sports.

Due to the demand of betting coverage, UK betting sites have moved to fill the markets for a range of leagues and games from CS-GO and League of Legends to Overwatch and Call of Duty among others.

This page will focus on the best eSports betting sites for UK punters. Our guide to eSports betting sites offers information on the best bookmakers for eSports, what sets them apart from competitors and the types of markets punters can expect.

Best eSports Betting Sites - Top 5 January 2026

Here are our picks for the best eSports betting sites in the UK for January 2026. The table below will give a brief breakdown of our recommendations, with the following sections providing more detail:

Bookmaker UKGC License Standout Feature Bet365 55148 Outstanding eSports odds BoyleSports 39469 eSports promotions Ladbrokes 1611 Catalogue of eSports games NetBet 1611 Extensive markets BetVictor 39576 Great UI for eSports betting

Bet365

Bet365 is arguably the best eSports betting site on the market, with a live streaming feature standing out in particular.

Bet365 also offers great value on their eSports odds, which are the best around. You’ll struggle to find better prices on your eSports betting odds across all games and matches.

Overall, odds are widely available and include options for outright betting. These markets are just as straightforward as you would find through its football betting site. Bettors can also use Bet365 boosts for select eSports betting markets.

Users will find betting options for all leading eSports titles, including Call of Duty, CS:GO2, DOTA2 and League of Legends, along with eSports football, basketball and more.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports is also one of the outstanding eSports betting sites due to its depth of coverage of major eSports leagues and games.

Available games include Call of Duty, DOTA2, CS:GO and League of Legends, with markets available for pre-match and for live betting. Live streaming is also available for a number of eSports leagues.

BoyleSports also enables users to activate promotions for eSports betting, including its Acca Boost and Acca Rewards. Bettors can place accumulators to qualify for boosts on eSports accas and activate free bet offers for meeting weekly thresholds.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes cover all the bases when it comes to betting on eSports, offering users plenty of chance to bet on future matches.

It covers all the top leagues and sports, including DOTA2, League of Legends, Call of Duty, CS:GO and many others such as eSports Football.

Users can bet on live events as they occur during the action, with the chance to also wager on matches well in advance for a wide range of tournaments. Live streaming is available on select eSports.

Promotions are readily available including bet boosts, while bettors can also qualify for free bets for regular use of the sportsbook.

NetBet

NetBet excels with its range of eSports games on offer for customers along with the leagues covered of titles such as DOTA2, League of Legends and more.

NetBet has extensive markets for betting on live games, although not quite the range of Bet365. It covers DOTA2, League of Legends and CS:GO to the fine details, with plenty of betting options at competitive odds.

Plenty of bets are available and users can qualify for promotions such as free bets and bet boosts by betting on eSports.

BetVictor

BetVictor have one of the standout betting apps for new and existing customers, making eSports betting straightforward.

BetVictor has extensive markets across all the range of markets with excellent odds. It goes into great detail with eSports sports league, offering coverage of Fifa, while Live streaming is available for eSports Fifa, although not on other titles.

On the plus side, users will also be use the BetVictor site and app with ease, noting its excellent layout and structure for betting online using either platform.

How We Rate eSports Betting Sites

Licensing: We only recommend eSports betting sites that are licensed by the UK Gambling Commision (UKGC). UKGC-licensed operators ensure that customers’ details are protected and that the betting sites are regulated.

Welcome offer: Finding value on the welcome offer is important when signing up for any eSports betting sites. Some sites may offer specialist offers for eSports signs ups, although these are rare.

Promotions: We only recommend eSports betting sites that offer a complete collection of the best promos for new and existing customers. Users can expect to find free bets, moneyback specials, price boosts, acca boosts, acca rewards, super boosts, all of which should be available for eSports betting.

Value: Value is paramount to a our recommendation. We only consider eSports betting sites that provide optimum value for betting odds across a wide range of markets.

Markets: eSports can be a difficult place to find a diverse range of betting options, but our recommended operators all go into the fine details. Options include outright, match betting, over/unders, handicaps, map betting, and more.

Usability: The best eSports betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience including streaming.

App: Bettors should have access to a quality native betting app for both Apple and Android devices. Operators should provide ease of use for streaming, navigating, placing bets, cash outs and more when using betting apps.

Payment options: The top esports betting sites should offer a wide range of payment methods to reflect modern day transactions. Debit card and bank transfers should be a staple, but methods should also include options for PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and pre-paid cards. Always note that not all payment methods are eligible for the welcome bonus.

Types of eSports Betting Markets

Match Betting - Simple bets on which team or player will win the event.

- Simple bets on which team or player will win the event. Over/Unders - Over/under bets may be available depending on the game on match events, including goals or wins etc.

- Over/under bets may be available depending on the game on match events, including goals or wins etc. Handicap - Handicap betting is available on eSports betting markets on a wide variety of titles, including FPS and sports games.

- Handicap betting is available on eSports betting markets on a wide variety of titles, including FPS and sports games. Outright - A bet on a team to win a tournament or league just as you would on any sports competition.

- A bet on a team to win a tournament or league just as you would on any sports competition. Specials - Bets are available on specific markets for league betting including MVP, rookie of the year, most kills, highest rated player and more.

Types of eSports Betting Games

Bettors will find markets across eSports betting sites for the following games:

Call of Duty

League of Legends

DOTA 2

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Starcraft

Overwatch

eSports Football

eSports basketball

All competitions have their specific times of the season just as any other sport. Be sure to bear that in mind when searching for particular games.

Responsible gambling

It’s important to gamble responsibly at all times. eSports betting sites provide tools to help bettors stay in control of their betting, including deposit limits, session reminders and self-exclusion tools.

When using the best betting sites for esports, be aware that gambling can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using UK eSports betting sites, CSGO esports betting sites, new casino sites, slot sites or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

eSports Betting Sites FAQs

Q What are the best eSports betting sites? We recommend Bet365, BetVictor, NetBet, BoyleSports and Ladbrokes as the best esports betting sites on the UK market due to their range of betting options, competitive odds and additional features. Q What eSports betting markets are available online? Bettors can wager on match betting and over/under markets when betting on eSports, with outrights, specials and handicap betting also on offer. Q Is betting on eSports betting safe? Our recommended eSports betting sites are all licensed and regulated by UKGC, making them safe to use online. Q Which games can you bet on eSports? Bettors can wager on popular titles including Call of Duty, League of Legends, DOTA 2 and Counter Strike, as well as on eSports basketball and eSports football.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.