A new countdown timer has been released by EA for an event around the next installment in the official Formula 1 videogame series. Scheduled to go live on 21 April 2022, details have been closely guarded but racing aficionados can expect to hear about a release date for the next licensed racing sim.

Developed by Codemasters and now published by EA, F1 22 is the next entry in the series and will be based on the current season of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The current season has seen a significant changes in regulations, with some teams struggling to adapt and F1 22 will likely take these changes into consideration with updated car designs and team rosters. F1 21 also introduced a new story mode titled “Braking Point” so there is a chance we might also see a similar campaign being introduced in this follow-up.

The event is likely to reveal when the game will be released this year. The last installment in the franchise, F1 21, was released on 13 July 2021, and the new entry can expect a similar release date in the next few months.

To find out what time the event starts and how to watch it, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

What time does the ‘F1 22’ reveal event start?

According to EA’s official F1 22 website, a countdown timer is set to conclude at 4pm BST with a caption stating: “Enter the new era of Formula 1”.

While we are still waiting for a confirmed release date after the event has concluded, like the previous entry in the series, we can expect F1 22 to be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox series X/S and PC.

A live-stream is also available to watch on YouTube with further details. You can watch the live-stream in the embedded video below.

F1 22 reveal live-stream

