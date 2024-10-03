Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Online gambling continues to evolve as a form of entertainment, offering a dizzying variety of markets and hundreds of games to choose from. One of the most popular of these games is online slots.

Online slots take a variety of forms, with different online casinos offering a wide range of games, and it can seem overwhelming at first for newcomers.

But once you are clued in to the meaning of various terms and how online slots work, it becomes a straightforward process, and one that can enhance the online gambling experience.

While slots are random, players can still improve their experience by applying specific strategies, so we’ve provided a rundown of how slots work, as well as different tips and strategies for how to win online slots, below.

Best tips for winning at online slots

To start with, below is a list of five slot machine tips that UK bettors can use to improve their online slot experience.

Pick Slots with High RTPs – RTP stands for ‘Return to Player’ and it is used to indicate what percentage of funds staked on a game will be returned to players over a prolonged period of time. If a slot game has a RTP of 97 per cent, it doesn’t mean you’ll get £97 back if you gamble £100 on it. Rather, it means that the game will return £97 for every £100 wagered by all players, though this percentage is calculated over millions of spins. Picking slots with a higher RTP marginally increases your chances of winning.

Understand Volatility – Game volatility refers to the level of risk involved in that slot in terms of the size and frequency of pay outs. A low volatility game should provide frequent wins of a small nature, while high volatility games are aimed at players who want the best payout at online casinos. Put simply, high volatility games are a more risky approach, though the potential payouts are higher.

Use Free Spins and Bonuses Wisely – Remember to utilise casino bonus offers with the lowest turnover requirements, and avoid those with restrictive terms – whether that be wagering requirements, stake requirements or anything similar.

Play Progressive Jackpots with Max Bets – Progressive jackpots are simple games in which the jackpot increases with every game played (as long as the jackpot has not yet been won). Max bets are often required to win the full jackpot, as a rule set by the casino.

Stop When Ahead – Perhaps the most important of all online slot tips is this: it is important to quit while you’re ahead in order to limit losses, especially in a game like slots where deposits can be eaten into quickly. A good rule of thumb is to quit at a certain (ideally pre-determined) profit or loss.

How online slots work

Slots work on a fairly complicated system of code, involving random number generators, hence why there’s no full-proof process for how to win online slots. We have provided a brief breakdown of the inner workings of slots below.

Random Number Generators (RNGs): Every slot machine uses a random number generator to determine the results of each spin. The symbols displayed are decided by this code, making every spin fully randomised.

How paylines work: A payline is a pre-determined line on which a payout will be awarded based on matching combinations. They run from left to right, and diagonally too if there are enough reels. When the symbols match, the line is drawn across the screen to show the punter that they have won.

How symbols work: The symbols are the images displayed on the reels. The basic symbols award prizes if any of the reels match up three or more, though the payout depends on the rarity of the matching symbols.

How payouts work: The payouts are the ‘winnings’ that you take if you land a winning combo. These vary depending on the rarity of the symbols that you have matched up.

The importance of understanding the paytable: The paytable displays all the possible winning combinations for a specific slot game. Simply match the symbol to the number of times it can appear to ascertain potential payouts – you can also see the various paylines too.

Types of online slots

Players can encounter four main types of online slot machines, including:

Classic Slots – These are the simplest type of slots, with an example being the classic style of fruit machines. They offer simple gameplay with fewer paylines and are easier to understand – most have three reels, and they pay out if you have three matching symbols across a line.

Video Slots – These are modern slots with bonus features and enhanced graphics. They have more reels (usually up to three) and you can match any three on a row to win a prize. They are generally found on new slot sites and established casinos alike.

Progressive Jackpots – As mentioned above, these are slots with ever-growing prize pools. Once the prize is won, the jackpot is re-set to a predetermined amount, and the process begins again. Players are usually required to wager a max bet in order to qualify for the jackpot.

Megaways Slots – Megaways slots feature six reels, with the number of symbols on each of those reels changing randomly at each spin. Megaways differ to normal slots due to the unique reel-modification system, which is based on a so-called random real modifier mechanic, which randomly generates numbers to produce anywhere between 243 and 117,649 ways to win.

Common slot strategies to consider

Below, we have provided an overview of some popular strategies that slot players might want to use. Remember that no system can alter your chances of winning, due to the random nature of slots.

Betting Systems – Systems such as the Martingale are well-known in even-money betting. It requires players to double their bet after each loss, in the hope that they will recover the losses – for example, if you lose £1 on a slot bet, you’d bet £2 on the next one. However, this is a dangerous choice on slot machines due to their reliance on random number generators.

Levels Betting is another popular system, and it consists of simply sticking to the same wager amount every time.

Bankroll Management – This is the name given to the process of planning, setting and making financially sound wagers. In a slot game, setting a budget is important as the amount lost can climb quickly due to its fast-paced nature and ease of use.

Bet Size and Timing – Some punters strategise by randomly altering bet size and the timing in which they press the buttons throughout a session, though it is unlikely that this changes outcomes.

Remember that using any particular strategy cannot be recommended, as slots work on random number generators with billions of potential outcomes, and there are no proven slot strategies to win with.

Key factors for choosing the right slot

The main factors players should consider when choosing a slot machine are below:

RTP and Volatility – These factors both affect long-term chances. RTP suggests that, in theory, the longer you go without getting a payout the more likely you are to get one soon, though this is a potentially dangerous precedent to operate on. Low volatility slots will pay out more often but with smaller payouts, while high volatility slots will pay out far less, but with the potential for larger payouts.

Bonuses and Free Spins – Look for slots that trigger frequent free spins and bonus rounds, and ideally choose bonuses that are good value without restrictive terms.

Theme and Features – On a more trivial note, it can help to choose a slot game which you personally find more entertaining.

Managing your slot play: Tips to reduce losses

There are several ways in which bettors can manage their gameplay and limit losses. These are detailed below:

Set Limits – Regular slot users should aim to set daily or weekly loss and time limits, ensuring that you do not wager more than you can afford, and that you spend a normal amount of time on the games.

Use Free Play or Demo Modes – Users can get to grips with the various slot games with free play or demo modes – the former allows you to play without wagering money, while the latter gives you a demonstration of the game in real time. Practice without spending real money to familiarise yourself with new games.

Stop Loss Strategies – Avoid chasing losses and, instead, set firm loss limits.

Slot machine myths debunked

Many myths around slot machines persist, so we have addressed the common ones below:

“Hot” or “Cold” Slots – There is a myth that some machines are due for a win if they haven’t paid out in a while – as demonstrated by the random number generators, this is untrue.

Timing Your Spins – Again, due to the nature of the random number generator and the potential for thousands of different outcomes, timing your spin in a particular manner will have no bearing on whether the slot pays out.

Casino Tricks – Slot providers are regulated and licensed, so they are unable to rig slots. Even if they were able to on paper, the nature of the random number generators would make this an impossible task. There are no slot machine tricks run by regulated gambling sites, in a similar manner to how there are no viable slot machine tricks for punters to use.

Responsible gambling

Users should always remain in control of their budget, remembering to never wager more than they can afford. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, and slot machines are a particularly easy way to lose track of your total spending.

You can avoid a scenario like this by using responsible gambling tools. These should be available to all customers who require assistance. These include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

FAQs on winning at online slots

Can you win money playing online slots? Yes, it is possible to win real money playing online slots. However, slots are games of chance, and the odds always favour the house in the long run. Some players do win large amounts, particularly on progressive jackpot slots, but success is unpredictable – remember that there is no proven process for winning at online slots.

Is it better to play one slot game or move around? Neither strategy guarantees better results. Slot outcomes are random, so staying on one slot game or moving around doesn’t impact your chances of winning online. It often comes down to personal preference or a desire to try different games for variety.

What triggers a slot game to win? Slot games use random number generators (RNGs) to determine when wins occur. No external factors or timing can trigger a win, as the outcome of each spin is independent of previous results. Players cannot influence the result of a spin.

How not to lose in online slots? While there is no sure way to avoid losses, managing your gambling bankroll and setting strict loss limits can help reduce the impact of any losing streaks. Quitting while ahead and only playing with money you can afford to lose are key to minimising losses.

What are the best slots to play online and win? Slots with a high RTP (above 96 per cent) and low-to-medium volatility often provide the best chance of frequent, albeit smaller, wins. Some popular examples include Starburst, Thunderstruck II and Blood Suckers II.

While these tips and strategies may improve your slot machine experience, they do not guarantee success. Remember to gamble responsibly – you can find information on where to get help if needed above.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.