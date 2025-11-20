iGaming leads gambling revenue boom in New Jersey

New Jersey’s iGaming operators drew in a record $260.3m last month as part of a total of $611.1m in revenue for the Garden State’s gambling market.

Revenue of $611.1m marked year-on-year growth of 22.3 per cent compared with the 2024 figure of $499.8m, while there was growth of 8.4 per cent compared with September according to data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Casinos and iGaming platforms took in the bulk of the revenue, with iGaming revenue surpassing $250m for the first time, growing by 21.8 per cent to just over $260m. $257.7m reportedly came from online slots and table games – an amount that is 22 per cent higher than last year - according to iGaming Business.

In addition, the state’s nine casino hotels also raked in $234.7m – an increase of 12.5 per cent compared with October 2024. Such figures paint a picture of a casino industry that is thriving in the midst of the widening popularity of sports betting.

Sports betting revenues were lower than those of casinos and iGaming at $116.1m, though this too marked an increase of 49.8 per cent on the October 2024 amount, which is the largest year-on-year growth. Sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since 2018 and the market has taken off since, with year-to-date revenues of $914.6m across online sportsbooks and retail locations.

These totals bring the state’s year-to-date total gaming revenue to $5.74bn as of October, which is 10 per cent growth year-on-year, with $699.9m in total gross revenue taxes so far in 2025.