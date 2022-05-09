Gran Turismo 7 is one of the biggest and most accurate racing simulators to date, with over 420 cars raceable across 63 tracks. And its gameplay is only made better by the haptic feedback of the PS5’s dualsense controller – one of our favourite accessories for Sony’s console.

However, if you’re looking for an even more authentic racing experience to accurately recreate the feeling of sitting in the driver’s seat, then a good racing wheel is the way to go. Not only can it help with immersion, but it will also help with steering fidelity that just isn’t possible with an analogue stick.

Logitech has been well known for its high quality gaming peripherals and the G923 racing wheel is no different. Built to last with a leather wheel and responsive metal pedals, it’s one of the best (and most affordable) racing wheels out there. Plus, it’s compatible with the PS5, PS4, PC and Mac.

Don’t just take our word for it though, Playstation has also included it in its own round up of the best steering wheels for GT7. High praise indeed.

If you want to find out how you can save up to 23 per cent on Logitech’s racing wheel to help you get that competitive edge in games such as Gran Turismo 7 or even the upcoming Formula One racing game, F1 22, then you’ll want to keep reading.

Logitech G923 racing wheel and pedals: Was £349.99, now £269, Amazon.co.uk

The Logitech G923 can connect to game engines (with compatible titles) for high-definition feedback and customisable controls. It also features a hand-stitched black leather wheel cover as well as polished metal pedals.

Speaking of the pedals, these also feature programmable dual-clutch controls to give players more power off the racing line and the wheel itself can also be adjusted for input sensitivity, force feedback levels and simulated steering for an extra level of racing fidelity.

The wheel is available from Amazon at a 23 per cent discount for a saving of £80.99 in total.

