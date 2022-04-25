Gran Turismo 7 has been one of the most expansive racing games to arrive on the PS4 and PS5 console. There are over 420 raceable cars and now it looks like the game is about to get even bigger.

It’s one of the best racing games currently available on the PS5 and in our review of the game, we said: “Though it might lack the instant sparkle of an arcade racing game, it’s an experience that lasts much longer and feels more rewarding.”

It hasn’t been without its issues however, the games hefty microtransactions and in-game rewards were heavily criticised at launch and after an update from the game’s developer, Polyphony Digital, a number of updates have taken place to rebalance some of Gran Turismo 7’s achievements.

Now, Kazunori Yamauchi has teased that even more content will be arriving in the game, with three new cars making their way over to the popular racing simulator.

‘Gran Turismo 7’ April 2022 update details

In a tweet by the game’s director, Kazunori Yamauchi, a picture of three silhoutted cars were posted with a caption stating that they would be available from 25 April 2022.

The three cars were then announced on the official Gran Turismo website with in-game pictures and further details of each model.

The following cars will be available from 25 April 2022 after the 1.13 Gran Turismo 7 update:

Subaru BRZ GT300 '21

Subaru BRZ S '21

Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) '91

A new track layout for one of the race courses has also been added as part of the new content available. The Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Belgium now has a 24 hour layout, meaning that races can take place at any time with a day/night cycle.

New scenes for the “Scapes” photo mode have also been added, with "Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura" and "Cherry Blossoms at Night" joining the featured section.

