The Playstation 5 has been on sale since November 2020, and it has been one of the fastest-selling consoles in Sony’s history.

With the impressive DualSense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no wonder it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.

The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages, but 2022 is set to be a big year as those releases finally materialise.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 or Ghostwire: Tokyo, we’ll be sure to include every big PS5 title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.

PS5 games coming in April 2022

King Leo, 28 April (£19.99, Game.co.uk)

Recompile, 28 April (£19.99, Game.co.uk)

Tourist Bus Simulator (£22.85, Base.com)

PS5 games coming in May 2022

Sifu: Vengeance Edition, 3 May (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Evil Dead: The Game, 13 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Two Point Campus, 17 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Endzone: A World Apart, 19 May (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk)

Vampire – The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

MX vs ATV Legends, 24 May (£32.85, Base.com)

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Ikai, 27 May (£28.95, Thegamecollection.net)

Kao the Kangaroo, 27 April (£29.99, Game.co.uk)

SnowRunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in June 2022

Final Vendetta, 10 June (£59.85, Base.com)

The Quarry, 10 June (£49.99, Game.co.uk)

Zorro: The Chronicles, 14 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

Aeterna Noctis, 30 June (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

FOBIA - St Dinfna Hotel, 30 June (£24.99, Smythstoys.com)

Isonzo, 30 June (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in July 2022

F1 22, 1 July (£79.99, Playstation.com)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie, 8 July (£42.99, Game.co.uk)

PS5 games coming in August 2022

Saints Row, 23 August (£59.99, Playstation.com)

PS5 games coming in October 2022

Gotham Knights, 25 October (£64.99, Game.co.uk)

Forspoken, 11 October (£64.99. Playstation.com)

PS5 games coming in December 2022

Hello Neighbour 2, 9 December (£34.99, Smythstoys.com)

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:

Still struggling to get your hands on a PS5? Follow our live blog for the latest information and releases