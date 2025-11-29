Lottomart to start offering NetGaming slots online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European gambling site Lottomart has announced that it is partnering with casino game developer NetGaming, with the provider’s slot titles soon to be added to the Lottomart catalogue.

NetGaming is known for its range of distinctive, accessible games with strong themes and inventive features, and Lottomart users can already explore the full range of titles on the company’s casino site.

Users can now enjoy a range of NetGaming titles including Zeus’s Thunderbolt 10000, Fireball Inferno Tiki, Pirate’s Fortune Gold – Hold & Respin, 3 Wild Jokers Carnival and Shamrock Trio – Hold & Respin, among a host of other vibrant and well-known slots.

A press release from NetGaming said: “These releases showcase our commitment to delivering bold themes, polished visuals, and engaging mechanics that appeal to a wide range of players.”

“NetGaming brings a distinctive visual style and a playful approach to game design that really stands out,” added Chris Ruddock, Commercial Director at Lottomart.

“Their content offers variety, strong themes, and accessible mechanics that fit well with what our players enjoy. We’re looking forward to seeing how their titles perform.”

Alfred Ballester, Business Development Director at NetGaming, added: “We at NetGaming are absolutely thrilled to be going live with Lottomart. Working with the Lottomart team throughout the integration has been an absolute pleasure.

“We’re super excited to launch our games with such an important and respected UK brand, and we honestly can’t wait to see Lottomart players diving into and enjoying the full NetGaming Games Catalogue.”

Lottomart was established in Gibraltar in 2017, and now offers thousands of games as an online casino ranging from slot games to roulette and blackjack.

