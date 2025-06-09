Magic Red Casino Bonus Code: 100% Matched Deposit Up To £200 + 25 Free Spins

Magic Red Casino are an established online casino with a stellar reputation forged over a decade in the gambling industry.

And with their latest welcome offer, new customers can claim one of the best casino sign up offers on the market – exclusive to Independent readers – by registering online.

Customers can secure a deposit match worth up to £200 and 25 free spins on popular slot game Book of Dead, with 40x wagering requirements attached to the bonus, but not on free spins.

It’s an offer that provides plenty of potential value for new customers, though with a minimum deposit of just £10, it is an offer that sits every type of casino player.

To that end, we’ve compiled a guide to the Magic Red Casino bonus, including how to sign up, key terms and relevant information on any Magic Red casino bonus code.

What You Get with the Magic Red Casino Sign Up Offer

The Magic Red Casino bonus code offer is a simple casino sign up offer that provides a deposit match up to £200 and 25 free spins. Free spins are exclusively for Independent readers.

Customers who place a qualifying deposit of at least £10 will receive a 100 per cent deposit match up to £200 and 25 free spins for its online slot Book of Dead.

Simply sign up via one of the links on this page, deposit £10 via a qualifying payment method and wait to receive the casino bonus and spins.

Importantly, there is no Magic Red Casino bonus code required for new customers.

These 40x wagering requirements are attached to the deposit match, so any winnings made with the bonus must be wagered through 40x before they can be withdrawn. Free spins expire 24 hours after being credited to your account.

How to Claim the Magic Red Casino Offer

Here we’ve provided a step-by-step guide to claiming the Magic Red Casino bonus code offer.

Step 1: Sign up at Magic Red Casino as a new customer via one of the links on this page. There is no need for a Magic Red casino bonus code.

Step 2: Place a £10 qualifying deposit with an eligible payment method to receive the 100 per cent deposit match.

Step 3: Claim the deposit match and use 25 exclusive spins on slot game Book of Dead within 24 hours.

Step 4: The Magic Red casino bonuses must be wagered 40x before can be withdrawn. It must also be wagered within 24 hours.

Important Terms to Know

Below, we’ve run through the key T&Cs associated with the offer, though be sure to review the full terms on the Magic Red website:

The Magic Red Casino bonus code offer is open to those aged 18+ who are UK/IE residents only.

The Magic Red Casino offer can only be claimed once per household.

There is no need to use a specific Magic Red Casino bonus code.

Casino winnings have a 40x wagering requirement.

The Magic Red Casino welcome offer cannot be combined with other Magic Red promotions.

Wagering requirements must be completed on select slot games.

Some customers may be restricted from claiming bonuses

Why Choose Magic Red Casino?

Overall, Magic Red Casino is a trusted and reliable name among casino sites, with a strong reputation due to a great variety of games and plenty of promotions for existing customers, including drop and wins, free spins, cash back and regular tournaments.

In terms of the casino bonus, Magic Red offers one of the most valuable casino sign-up offers on the market with the matched deposit. It has a straightforward process to claim the bonus and simple, transparent terms, as well as the added reward of Magic Red casino free spin for Independent readers.

These free spins are available on popular Book of Dead game, with a raft of other games available to compete with the best slot sites and live casinos on the market. Finally, it is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, meaning players can rest assured that their data is safe when using the site or casino app.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly when starting out with a new casino site, making sure that you set spending limits and do not exceed them.

Be aware that gambling can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.