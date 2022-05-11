The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Upcoming Xbox games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
After stock-chasing the console, perhaps it’s time to treat yourself to a pre-order of the best new titles
The Xbox series X has been on and off the shelves since November 2020 and now that stock availability is starting to return, there’s never been a better time to pick up some new games.
Released alongside the Xbox series S, the new console from Microsoft has been popular for its strong line up of games, some of which are available through the Xbox Game Pass, which has proven to be terrific value.
If you want the most powerful console gaming experience from Microsoft, then the Xbox series X is the way to go. It should also be noted that the Xbox series S doesn’t have a disc drive, so make sure you’re able to play some of your existing games before you choose your Xbox console.
Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives scheduled to come out this year like Stalker 2 or Starfield we’ll be sure to include every big Xbox title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022.
We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.
Xbox games coming in May 2022
- Vampire - The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£37.95, Amazon.co.uk)
- Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)
- Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)
- Kao the Kangaroo, 27 May (£26.85, Shopto.net)
- Snowrunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)
Xbox games coming in June 2022
- Spellforce 3 Rebound, 7 June (£33.49, Xbox.com)
- The Quarry, 10 June (£49.99, Game.co.uk)
- Zorro: The Chronicles, 14 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)
- MX vs ATV Legends, 28 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)
- FOBIA - St Dinfna Hotel, 30 June (£24.99, Smythstoys.com)
- Isonzo, 30 June (£34.99, Game.co.uk)
Xbox games coming in July 2022
- F1 22, 1 July (£79.99, Xbox.com)
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships, 7 July (£44.99, Game.co.uk)
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie, 8 July (£42.99, Game.co.uk)
- DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace, 15 July (£27.99, Very.co.uk)
Xbox games coming in August 2022
- Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk)
- Saints Row, 23 August (£59.99, Very.co.uk)
Xbox games coming in October 2022
- Gotham Knights, 25 October (£64.99, Game.co.uk)
Xbox games coming in November 2022
- Starfield, 11 November (£59.99, Game.co.uk)
Xbox games coming in December 2022
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chernobyl, 8 December (£49.99, Very.co.uk)
- Hello Neighbour 2, 9 December (£34.99, Smythstoys.com)
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games then try one of these codes:
Still struggling to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Follow our buying guide for the latest information and releases
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.