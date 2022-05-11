The Xbox series X has been on and off the shelves since November 2020 and now that stock availability is starting to return, there’s never been a better time to pick up some new games.

Released alongside the Xbox series S, the new console from Microsoft has been popular for its strong line up of games, some of which are available through the Xbox Game Pass, which has proven to be terrific value.

If you want the most powerful console gaming experience from Microsoft, then the Xbox series X is the way to go. It should also be noted that the Xbox series S doesn’t have a disc drive, so make sure you’re able to play some of your existing games before you choose your Xbox console.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives scheduled to come out this year like Stalker 2 or Starfield we’ll be sure to include every big Xbox title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date.

Xbox games coming in May 2022

Vampire - The Masquerade: Swansong, 19 May (£37.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Dolmen, 20 May (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Sniper Elite 5, 26 May (£54.99, Argos.co.uk)

Kao the Kangaroo, 27 May (£26.85, Shopto.net)

Snowrunner, 31 May (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

Xbox games coming in June 2022

Spellforce 3 Rebound, 7 June (£33.49, Xbox.com)

The Quarry, 10 June (£49.99, Game.co.uk)

Zorro: The Chronicles, 14 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

MX vs ATV Legends, 28 June (£34.99, Argos.co.uk)

FOBIA - St Dinfna Hotel, 30 June (£24.99, Smythstoys.com)

Isonzo, 30 June (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Xbox games coming in July 2022

F1 22, 1 July (£79.99, Xbox.com)

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships, 7 July (£44.99, Game.co.uk)

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie, 8 July (£42.99, Game.co.uk)

DC League of Super-Pets: Adventures of Krypto and Ace, 15 July (£27.99, Very.co.uk)

Xbox games coming in August 2022

Two Point Campus, 9 August (£34.99, Game.co.uk)

Saints Row, 23 August (£59.99, Very.co.uk)

Xbox games coming in October 2022

Gotham Knights, 25 October (£64.99, Game.co.uk)

Xbox games coming in November 2022

Starfield, 11 November (£59.99, Game.co.uk)

Xbox games coming in December 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chernobyl, 8 December (£49.99, Very.co.uk)

Hello Neighbour 2, 9 December (£34.99, Smythstoys.com)

