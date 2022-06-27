Since the events started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off gameplay.

It’s also a great opportunity for the company to showcase some of its third party publishers and the games they’re working on. Just last week, we were treated to news about the upcoming JRPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements.

We can expect to see around 25 minutes of brand new footage going into greater detail around some of the titles we can expect to see later this year.

Nintendo also makes a habit of releasing some games and demos on the e-shop immediately after the event has ended, so we’ll get to see if that’s the case for some highly anticipated titles.

To find out how to watch the event and when it starts, keep reading the rest of the article below.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct June 2022 event

Nintendo confirmed that the next Direct event would be a third-party showcase and would air on 8 June 2022 at 3pm CEST. If you want to watch it in the UK, that means it is expected to start at 2pm BST.

You can also watch the live-stream on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. Make sure that you click the bell icon to set a reminder for when the event starts.

As this Nintendo Direct is a “partner showcase”, don’t expect to hear about any of Nintendo’s own projects, such as the delayed Breath of the Wild 2, but we may have more information on some other hotly anticipated titles, such as Bayonetta 3, which is published by Sega.

The last Nintendo Direct we saw was on the 22 June, which focused exclusively on Xenoblade Chronicles 3,an upcoming JRPG from Monolith Soft.

Pre-orders for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are available now.

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames, then try one of these codes:

Want to get the best deal on Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Read our full buying guide to find the best pre-order deals