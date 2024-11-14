In the world of online casinos, poker continues to be one of the most popular games, with plenty of punters keen to try their hand at the classic card game.

With origins that can be traced back for hundreds of years, poker has long attracted a range of players, from casual gamblers to high-stakes rollers taking part in huge tournaments.

For those who aren’t as well-versed in playing poker, it can seem like a difficult game to learn, but in reality it is far more simple than it looks – something that you will quickly learn if you do start playing.

And one of the most important things to know before you start playing on any established or new casino sites is how different poker hands rank, particularly in variations like Texas Hold’em.

With this in mind, we’ve compiled a guide on poker hands, including rankings from strongest to weakest, and relevant tie-breaking rules.

Below, we’ve provided a chart of the best poker hands, so that you can see the various hands, examples of the cards they could include, and the probability of being dealt one.

Rank Hand name Hand example Hand description Probability 1 Royal flush 10-J-Q-K-A of spades Ace high straight flush of the same suit 30,939/1 2 Straight flush 2-3-4-5-6 of diamonds Five cards of the same suit in numerical order 3,437.8/1 3 Four of a kind K-K-K-K-3 Four of the same card in all suits 594/1 4 Full house J-J-J-7-7 A pair plus three of the same card 37.5/1 5 Flush 3-4-6-8-Q of diamonds Five cards of the same suit not in numerical order 32.1/1 6 Straight 5-6-7-8-9 Five cards in numerical order but not the same suit 20.6/1 7 Three of a kind 5-5-5-A-10 Three cards of the same value 19.7/1 8 Two pairs 6-6-9-9-2 Two different pairings of the same card 3.26/1 9 Pair 3-3-8-J-A A pair of the same card 1.28/1 10 High card 5-7-8-10-K A hand with no matching cards 4.74/1

1. Royal flush

A royal flush is a hand in which the player has Ace, King, Queen, Jack, 10 all in the same suit. It is the strongest and rarest of all poker hands, with ace as the high card.

There is no possibility of a tie with a royal flush since it is the highest-ranking of all the poker winning hands.

2. Straight flush

A straight flush contains five cards in a row that are all of the same suit. An example would be a hand with 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, all of which were spades.

This is second among the best poker hands, and can only be beaten by a royal flush. However, the probability of being dealt a straight flush is 3,437.8/1

In case of a tie: If two players have a straight flush, the one with the higher high card wins. For example, a 10-high straight flush beats a 9-high straight flush, and so on.

3. Four of a kind

A four of a kind simply contains four cards of the same value. For example, you might have four Kings, plus any fifth card. As far as poker hand rankings go, it can only be beaten by a straight flush and a royal flush, and it is far more common (though the probability is still 594/1).

In case of a tie: If two players have four of a kind, the one with the higher-ranked set of four wins. For example, four Aces beats four Kings. If the four cards are the same (for example, in a community card game), the fifth card (also known as the ‘kicker’) decides the winner.

4. Full house

A full house is a poker hand that contains a three of a kind as well as a pair (so three cards of one rank and one pair). An example would be a hand with three 8s and two Queens.

This is a good poker hand, one below four of a kind, though it is far more likely than those poker hands that are stronger than it, with a probablilty of just 37.5/1 in comparison to the 594/1 probability of a four of a kind hand.

In case of a tie: If two players have a full house, the one with the higher three of a kind wins. For example, three Kings with two 6s beats three Queens with two 7s. If the three cards are the same, the highest pair wins.

5. Flush

A flush is a hand that contains five cards that are all of the same suit that are not in sequence. An example would be an Ace, 8, 6, 4, and 2 of clubs.

The flush is sits below a full house in the poker hands rankings, with a probability of 32.1/1.

In case of a tie: If two players have a flush, the one with the highest card in the flush wins. If necessary, the second, third, fourth, and fifth cards are compared.

6. Straight

This hand contains a basic numerical sequence of cards that are different suits. It consists of five cards in sequential order – for example a 10, 9, 8, 7 and 6. Suits are irrelevant in a straight, so the sequence can be a mix of suits.

In case of a tie: If two players have poker hands of a straight, the one with the highest top card wins. For example, a straight with a King high beats a straight with a Queen high.

7. Three of a kind

A three of a kind contains three cards of the same value, plus two others which are not paired. An example would be a hand with three Jacks and an unrelated 6 and a King.

This hand ranks below a straight, and is one of the weaker poker hands you can be dealt, with a probability of 19.7/1.

In case of a tie: If two players have three of a kind, the higher-ranking set of three wins. If the three cards are the same, the highest kicker (the next highest card) determines the winner.

8. Two pair

A two pair is simply a hand in which there are two pairs, for example two Aces and two 9s, plus a fifth card. This hand ranks below three of a kind, and is one of the most common hands you can be dealt, with a likelihood of just 3.26/1.

In case of a tie: If two players have two pair, the highest pair is compared first. If those are the same, the second pair is compared. If both pairs are the same, the kicker decides the winner.

9. One pair

A one-pair hand is fairly self-explanatory: it consists of a hand that contains just one pair, for example, two Kings and three other unrelated cards.

It is the second-lowest ranked hand, with a lower ranking than a two pair, and has the highest probability of being drawn – just 1.28/1.

In case of a tie: If two players have a pair, the higher pair wins. If the pairs are the same, the highest kicker determines the winner.

10. High card

This is the name for a poker hand in which no two cards match. The ‘high card’ is simply the highest card you have.

This hand sits bottom of the poker hands rankings, though it is not the most likely – its probability is 4.74/1, making it slightly more rare than a one pair or two pair.

In case of a tie: If two players have the same high card, the second, third, fourth, and fifth cards are compared in order to break the tie.

What happens in a tie in poker?

In most poker variants, such as Texas Hold’em, ties are rare, but they do occur. They are resolved through comparing sets, the next highest cards, or in some cases, by splitting the pot.

Some ties are decided by what’s known as the ‘kicker’. The kicker, also called a side card, is the next highest card in a player’s hand that is not involved in any combination.

For example, if you had a hand that was Jack, Jack, 9, 6 and a 2, you’d have one pair of jacks. The kicker in this case, would be the 9, as that’s your next highest card.

If your opponent had a hand of Jack, Jack, 8, 3, 2, you’d win the hand as your kicker (9) is higher than his (8).

Responsible gambling

If you’re just starting out, poker can be a game that is difficult to get to grips with at first, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and never chase your losses.

Please remember to gamble responsibly – this means having a budget in mind and sticking to it. Remember that gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

In addition, take steps to remain in control of your budget. If necessary, make use of the various responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, including deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

If you have to seek help for gambling issues, there is support and additional information available on the websites of the following charities and healthcare providers:

Best poker hands: Summary

Firstly, when playing poker, remember to play responsibly. All of our recommended poker sites are fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users can play in a safe environment that offers all of the requisite safer gambling tools, such as deposit and loss limits.

Readers should study poker hands in depth before playing any real money poker games, making sure to memorise the different hand combinations and how they rank, or at least have our poker hands chart handy.

Remember that you can practice playing poker at several online casinos before investing real money in a game, and be sure to check if casino bonuses qualify for poker games if you sign up online.

Though players should try and know every hand combination before they play, remember to study the lower-ranking hands (and strategies related to them) first, as they are more likely to pop up frequently as you start playing.

Poker hands: FAQ

What is the best hand in poker?

A royal flush is the strongest of all poker hands. It consists of Ace, King, Queen, Jack, 10 all in the same suit, with Ace as the high card. It cannot be beaten, and since it is the highest-ranking hand, there is no possibility of a tie with a royal flush.

What happens if two players have the same hand?

Ties are rare, but they do occur. They are resolved through comparing the next highest cards, or in some cases, by splitting the pot. Some ties are decided by what’s known as the ‘kicker’. The kicker, also called a side card, is the next highest card in a player’s hand that is not involved in any combination.

Do you shuffle between hands in poker?

The official rule details that cards should be shuffled after every hand. This is done to randomise the cards that are drawn, and to prevent players knowing where specific cards might be. Playing with two decks can make life easier, as you can shuffle one while using the other.

What are kicker cards in poker?

Kicker cards, also known as side cards, are the next highest card in a player’s hand that is not involved in any combination. These cards can be used to decide poker winning hands if there is a tie-break. For example, in a hand that was Jack, Jack, 6, 3,2, the kicker is the 6.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.