Poker Strategy: A Guide to Winning at Poker

Online poker has become one of the most popular games in the world, with dozens of games and variations available at online casinos the world over.

The game that started out as perhaps the most important component of brick-and-mortar casinos remains one of the most popular card games, and an integral part of both established operators and new online casinos.

Poker is a game of luck, skill and strategy, with the latter being exceptionally important. Once you have started to understand the rules of poker, the next thing to do is to study various strategies.

We have collated some information on poker strategy for beginners, helping new poker players to gain vital insight on the game.

Understanding the basics

The concept of controlled aggression is one of the most important things to understand within poker strategy, and is one of the best strategies for beginners. It involves playing fewer hands but playing the ones that you do play in a more aggressive manner.

The concept is that tight-aggressive players wait for strong hands and apply pressure with bets and raises when they do play.

They bet accordingly, adjusting their overall strategy based on the dynamics of the cards on the table, opponent behaviour, and betting patterns of other players.

Players who are tight-aggressive will often raise and repeat, safe in the knowledge that they have a strong hand.

This strategy also opens up opportunities for well-timed bluffing.

A loose-aggressive strategy is the opposite. Whereby players enter the pot aggressively and play many more hands, even if they are not as strong.

Poker position

Position refers to two things in poker. Firstly, a player being ‘in position’ means that they are the last to act in each round of betting.

There is also the position in which a players sits at the poker table. This is another factor that can influence your poker strategy and overall result.

Put simply, being in a late position (acting after other bettors) gives you more information and control over the round, as well as allowing you to have more control over the size of the pot. In addition, it is easier to extract more value, and you may be able to take free cards if in position.

The first position to the left of the dealer is called the small blind. This is one of the worst positions, as you are forced to bet half of big blind before you even see your cards. The big blind is the position left of the small blind, and they are required to place a bet that is equivalent to the small bet at the table.

The Under the Gun (UTG) position is left of the big blind, and is widely considered to be the worst position, as that player has the least information. In most cases, they can only decide what to do based purely on the strength of their hand.

Middle position, or UTG +2, refers to being in between early position and late position, and it comes before the lowjack. This is another position where tight aggression is advised.

The Lojack, or LowJack (or LJ) is another middle position, which is neither early or late on the table. Tight-aggression is advised, though you have more freedom than earlier positions.

The Hijack position – named so as players can hijack the chance for other in the cutoff and button to steal the blinds – is considered as a late position among more aggressive players, and allows you to open up your range more.

Next is the Cutoff, or CO, where the range begins to loosen, and where players may likely be in a strong position. Raises will be a common occurrence if in this position.

The button (or BTN) is the best seat at the table. If you’re on the button, you’re guaranteed to be in position post-flop, and if it’s folded to you, there are only two players you need to fold out in order to win the blinds. The button is where you’ll have your highest win rate as a player, so you should play a lot of hands from this position.

Bear these positions in mind when developing your poker strategy so you know how to act before you’re competing in a live environment.

Hand selection: Starting hands and table position

Your starting hand will of course be the main factor that dictates your poker strategy. You should also take into account different factors such as table dynamics, budget (stack size), and opponents’ tendencies.

Table dynamics refers to both the positions of each player and the current situation on the round. Consider how each player has acted, who has folded or raised, and other relevant factors.

Your current stack size or budget will of course dictate the amounts you bet or raise, or whether you play the hand at all.

When starting off as a beginner it can difficult to know what sort of starting hands to play, but there are some strong hands that offer a good starting point.

It goes without saying that if you were dealt a royal flush or four of a kind, for example, you would play very aggressively. However, it pays to know more probable hands that also offer a good starting point.

Pairs and high cards are a good place to start, especially as they are the most common hands that are dealt. Good pairs include what are known as ‘big pocket pairs’ – these are pairs like Ace-Ace, or King-King, or two sequential high cards of the same suit (for example, Ace and King of hearts).

Other good starting pairs include high pairs or high cards, such as Ten-Ten or Ace-Queen. Overall, the five best starting pairs would be Ace-Ace, King-King, Queen-Queen, Ace-King (suited) and Ace-Queen (suited).

Remember that table position also affects how ‘good’ a hand is – if you’re in one of the early positions, it could be favourable to stick to playing the top two tiers of hands and avoid lesser hands.

Overall, position is perhaps the single biggest factor that will affect games, helping to dictate your Texas Hold’em poker strategy or Omaha poker strategy.

Betting strategy

Bet sizing is the concept of tailoring the size of your bet based on the current table situation and your opponents. A general rule of thumb is to bet between half the pot and the size of the pot if betting after the flop.

A good tip for beginners is to raise three times the big blind, plus one big blind for every call in the pot.

When bet sizing, it helps to know the pot odds and implied odds. Pot odds are the ratio between the size of the pot and the size of the bet. To calculate pot odds, firstly you add up the current pot size plus the amount required to call (this is called the final pot).

Then, divide the call amount by the total of the final pot. So if the final pot was £200 and the call amount was £50, it would be 50 divided by 200, which equals 0.25. Then multiply this amount by 100 to get the percentage.

Therefore, if you call, you need to win more than 25 per cent in order to make a profit.

Implied odds is the term used for how much you could win later in the hand, in relation to the amount you need to bet or call.

Understanding pot odds can prevent costly mistakes, and these odds can be used to help players in deciding whether to call, raise, or fold. Arguably the best poker strategy you’ll learn is to know when and how to manipulate the pot and rival players.

Bluffing and semi-bluffing: When and how to bluff

Bluffing is another essential part of poker strategy. However, it should only be used selectively and effectively.

Put simply, bluffing is when a player makes a bet or a raise even if their hand is not a very strong one. It is done in an attempt to convince players that your hand is better than it is, in the hope that they will fold and you will win.

As with every poker strategy, players must consider their position, the actions of opponents during that round and their own stack size when deciding whether to bluff.

It pays to consider your own previous hands and evaluate how poor the hand is in relation to what has come previously or may come in the future.

Consider your own table image when bluffing. If you are a tight-aggressive player, for example, other players are more likely to believe you if you bluff, as they know you only tend to play with ‘better’ hands.

In terms of position, attempting the bluff from an early or middle position is not recommended, as there are many players yet to act behind you. The best positions for bluffing are the hijack, cutoff, or button towards the latter portion of the round.

Players can use semi-bluffing, where a player bluffs with a hand that has the potential to improve, giving them a chance to win if called. Choosing when and how to bluff depends on the situation, the tendencies of your opponents and your own bankroll.

Semi-bluffs can be employed after the flop or turn in the hope you eventually have a good hand in case you do complete your draw.

Bluffing is a poker basic strategy that can be employed right from the off. But, you must be aware of all the dynamics on the table to effectively deceive your opponents and win the hand.

Poker tells and player tendencies

One of the most important things to look at when you begin to play poker is your opponents’ actions and patterns, as these could help you to predict their hands.

Poker tells is the term used in live poker for the various telling signs that you can look out for, whether that be to call bluffs or to try and work out how strong an opponent’s hand is. Of course, you will then adjust your strategy based on these.

Body language is perhaps the most obvious tell, with little signs such as fidgeting, moving around, acting in a different manner potentially suggesting that a player is bluffing – though do look out for false, or reverse tells, which are made in an attempt to make an opponent think they’re bluffing.

Timing and position are two more factors to consider. Some positions will make players more liable to bluff.

Given that in many cases you cannot see your opponents when playing poker online, betting patterns are a key element in your online poker strategy. Consider if the opponent has been playing a lot of hands, and where their chip stack is in relation to the average. Look at their position, and consider the recent results of their hands.

Take a note of different player types and tendencies right from the start of the game. Are they a loose player, who plays their hands aggressively, or a tight-aggressive player, who tends to only play when they have a strong hand? If a player frequently calls and checks, they are considered passive.

Such tendencies can be exploited in a variety of ways. For example, an aggressive style can work better against a tight-aggressive player, while a tighter game may be favourable against loose players. When facing passive players, it can help to bluff rarely, and just bet if you do have a strong hand. In addition, play your draws passively.

Online poker strategy

Of course, playing poker online differs from live poker in terms of strategy, in large part because you are not physically sitting opposite your opponents, so reading physical tells is not possible.

Instead, a good online poker strategy – and a good video poker strategy in general – revolves around relying on betting patterns, timing, and other online-specific cues, in a similar way to how you would if you were playing in person.

Helpful online poker tips include taking early notes on player types and tendencies – for example if they are loose or tight-aggressive – as well as trying to track their betting patterns.

Consider their position on the table, and how it relates to your own.

Bankroll management

The most basic poker strategy to consider is that of managing your bankroll. It is very simple, but at the same time acts as a fundamental part of poker strategy for beginners. For a start, managing your bankroll can keep you in the game longer, as well as reducing the risk of going broke.

The question of how much to risk per game or tournament really depends on your overall financial situation and experience, though the most important thing to do is to stick to stakes you can afford to lose. Don’t spend beyond your means playing poker.

As a general rule, poker buy-ins can be as low as £1 or even less for games online, with many games going far higher depending on the operator or tournament – these are the games to be wary of, especially if you are a beginner.

Online poker sites offer low-stakes, and in some cases, free games. These are a great way to familiarise yourself with the stakes involved without putting down too much money.

Adapting to different poker variants

Your poker strategy will change based on the variant you’re playing, whether that be Texas Hold’em, Omaha or Seven-Card Stud. The strategies we have detailed above are mostly applicable to Texas Hold’em.

There are specific strategies required for Omaha, as the hand selection includes four hole cards. For example, drawing in Omaha differs from Hold’em because you don’t often win with a flush, and you can flop 13-way, 17-way & 20-way straight draws.

Players should be selective with their starting hands in Omaha, and only play in games where they have an edge. Most players do not bluff in Omaha, so respect big bets and raises, and try and assess the opponents quickly.

Seven-Card Stud strategies differ slightly more due to the different nature of the game, and the different odds of players having a strong hand (and what the strong hands are themselves). First of all, try and memorise the best starting hands.

Above all, learn how to read the board, as this helps with bluffing. With this variant, don’t bluff without reason.

Assess the opponents and be selective with starting hands, and try to either fold or raise – avoid calling unless you have a good reason to. Look at all of your opponents’ up cards and remember them.

Common mistakes to avoid in poker

There are several common mistakes that beginners often make, and we’ve run through a few below.

Overplaying their hand: Playing every hand shows that you are not willing to fold when you have a weak hand, and can give away your position.

Playing too few hands: Alternatively, some novices are too hesitant to play hands, making it more difficult to win and harder to develop as a player.

Ignoring position: Some new players do not understand, or choose to put little emphasis on, their position, and therefore do not play accordingly, making it easier for opponents.

Mismanaging their bankroll: This speaks for itself, but it is vital to have a set bankroll amount, and it is equally important to manage it well. This includes when betting certain amounts, but also involves knowing when to quit if you lose.

Responsible gambling

Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Remember to gamble responsibly – this means having a budget in mind and sticking to it.

Poker is a game that can be difficult to learn, so never wager more than you can afford to lose, and never chase losses.

Take steps to remain in control of your budget. You can make use of the various responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, including deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs, if necessary.

If you have to seek help for gambling issues, there is support and additional information available on the following websites:

Summary: Poker strategy

Remember that poker is a game of skill, strategy, and continuous improvement. Practice and develop your strategy as you gain more experience.

Be sure to manage your bankroll both in-game and in general. Once you understand the basics and enter a game, try to play with controlled aggression to start with, making you harder to read and maximise the chances of winning a hand.

Get to grips with beginner mistakes, as well as different table positions and how they influence the overall gameplay of your opponents. Overall remember to gamble responsibly, set your own limits and try to enjoy poker games.

Poker strategy FAQs

What is the best poker strategy for beginners?

There is no set best poker strategy. But, beginners should adopt a range of tactics, including bankroll management, controlled aggression, analysing common mistakes and their opponents along with table positions.

What does poker position mean?

Position is an influential part of any poker betting strategy. Your position means the position which you are seated at the table, and could be either small blind, big blind, UTG, middle, Lojack, Hijack, Cutof or button. Each one directly influences strategy.

What does bluffing mean?

Bluffing is when a player makes a bet or a raise even if their hand is not a very strong one. It is done in an attempt to convince players that your hand is better than it is, in the hope that they will fold and you will win.

Why is bankroll management important?

Bankroll management remains one of the most important factors in poker strategy, as it can help to extend overall game time and minimise losses, both in-game and in general. It consists of managing the amounts that you bet, but also managing your overall play time and the money you dedicate to playing. Be sure to check what casino bonuses are eligible for online poker to potentially aid your bankroll management.

