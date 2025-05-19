PricedUp Casino is a new UK casino site launched in 2024, and it’s offering a straightforward welcome bonus for new customers who want to try out their slot games.

New users who deposit and stake £30 within 24 hours of signing up using the PricedUp promo code bet30get90 will receive 90 free spins on the popular slot Big Bass Bonanza.

Spins are worth 10p each, or £9 in total, offering value for slot fans as well as low 10x wagering requirements attached to any winnings from the spins.

So, for those who are interested in these free spins, we’ve compiled a guide to the PricedUp welcome offer, including how to claim it, relevant terms and conditions and a concise PricedUp review.

What You Get with the PricedUp Casino Welcome Offer

The PricedUp Casino welcome offer provides new players with 90 free spins on the popular Big Bass Bonanza slot when they sign up and meet the qualifying criteria. To claim the offer, simply register on the site using the promo code bet30get90.

Once registered, you must deposit and wager £30 on any slot games within 24 hours of signing up. After this requirement is met, 90 free spins will be credited to your account.

Winnings from the free spins must be wagered 10 times on slots before they can be withdrawn. All spins are valid for seven days from the time they are credited, after which they will expire if unused.

How to Claim the Offer

Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to claim the PricedUp sign up offer:

Step 1: Sign up at PricedUp Casino as a new customer via one of the links in this article.

Step 2: Use the promo code bet30get90 during registration.

Step 3: Deposit at least £30.

Step 4: Wager £30 on slots within 24 hours.

Step 5: 90 spins will be credited by midday the next day.

Step 6: Use the spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 7 days.

Important Terms to Know

In this section, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key T&Cs, though be sure to read them in full on the website before opting in.

The offer is open to new customers aged 18+ who reside in the UK or Ireland only

The offer can only be claimed once per household

Spins winnings have a 10x wagering requirement

Only slot games contribute to wagering requirements

The offer cannot be combined with other PricedUp promotions

A valid ID may be required for withdrawals

Why Choose PricedUp Casino?

There are several reasons why a new user might consider playing at PricedUp, one of the best casino sites to emerge in the UK in recent years.

For a start, it is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that players and their data are kept safe when using the site.

In terms of the PricedUp new customer offer, it is an easy-to-claim, spin-focused welcome bonus with a fast spin crediting process that offers decent value to fans of slot games. In addition, transparent terms and low wagering on spin winnings are another plus for punters.

Once set up on the site, users will find a focused range of slot games, including a range of Big Bass titles, with regular promotions for existing users, such as the Slots Club.

How PricedUp Casino welcome promo compares to other new casinos

As a new slots site, PricedUp Casino has a lot going for it, but there are plenty of other options out there for casino players on the lookout for a new brand.

Below, we’ve picked out alternative sign up offer from other top new casinos.

New Casino Bonus Type Min Deposit Wagering Requirements Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 x20 on bonus (£400 total) Mega Riches £25 bonus + 50 free spins £10 x35 on bonus, none on free spins Neptune Casino £100% match up to £200 + 25 free spins £10 x40 on deposit, none on free spins Ivy Casino 100% matched deposit up to £100 £20 x30 on deposit Casino Kings 150% up to £150 + 75 free spins £15 x50 on bonus + free spins

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is never a reliable way to make money, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

As with all regulated slot sites, PricedUp offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same tools will be available if you’re using regulated betting sites, poker sites and bingo sites too.

On the PricedUp site, these tools can be accessed through the safer gambling link at the bottom of each webpage, where you’ll find advice on how to gamble responsibly online and what actions you should take if you have any concerns.

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.