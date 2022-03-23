Xbox and Paramount Pictures have teamed up to celebrate the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to release a limited-time only, custom Xbox series S console and two very fuzzy Xbox wireless controllers.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is being released 1 April and will feature the titular Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and Knuckles the echidna, voiced by Idris Elba. Jim Carrey will also be returning as the film’s villain, Dr Eggman.

The customized black Xbox series S, the smaller of Microsoft’s two Xbox consoles, features a golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo in this new design.

But the real draw is undoubtedly the two controllers that come included. It’s unclear how these controllers might handle when playing games, but they have been described as “bristly”.

One comes in “Sonic blue” and the other in “Knuckles red.” To find out how to enter the competition, keep reading below.

How to win a custom ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Xbox series S with two themed controllers

To enter the competition and claim your Xbox series S and fuzzy controllers, simply follow the official Xbox Twitter page and retweet with the hashtag “#XboxSonic2Sweepstakes”.

The competition is open now and will run until 4 April 2022. Potential prize winners will be selected by Microsoft within a week after the entry period has closed.

To find out more about rules and eligibility, Microsoft has posted full details on its website.

