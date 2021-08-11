Idris Elba joins cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, voicing Knuckles

Idris Elba has joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, voicing the character Knuckles the Echidna.

Confirming the news on social media, the actor gave fans a first tease of the new addition to the film franchise, tweeting a picture of Knuckles’ actual knuckles, with the caption “knock, knock...”

Elba will be starring alongside Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, who are reprising their roles as the voices of Sonic and Doctor Robotnik.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for release in April 2022.