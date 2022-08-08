The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best deals on Two Point Campus for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC
School’s out – and it’s day one release on Game Pass
Two Point Campus is the latest business management sim from Two Point Studios, that sees players build their dream universities and curriculums, from “Knight School” to a masters in “Internet History”.
The game – which is available on 9 August 2022 – is not only available on multiple platforms, but it has also been confirmed as one of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, meaning subscribers can play the game on release day at no extra cost.
But, is it worth picking up? In our review of Two Point Campus, we said: “It does well to play the class clown, but its deceptive enough to hide plenty of A-grade material under its desk.
“But beyond its off-kilter humour and (admittedly understandable) fixation on cheese-based snacks, Two Point Studios’s latest title is another successful case study in the exploration of classic simulators. It encapsulates everything that made Bullfrog Productions’ Theme series of the late nineties essential gaming, and continues to deliver that experience as a spiritual successor.”
Best ‘Two Point Campus’ deals on Playstation 5
- £34.99, Playstation.com
- £34.99, Currys.co.uk (Save 15% using code “CAMPUS15” at checkout)
- £34.99, Argos.co.uk
- £34.99, Amazon.co.uk
- £34.99, Very.co.uk
- £34.99, Game.co.uk
- £30.85, Shopto.net
- £29.95, Thegamecollection.net
- £28.79, Board-game.co.uk
Best ‘Two Point Campus’ deals on Xbox
- £34.99, Xbox.com (Includes bonus pack)
- £34.99, Argos.co.uk
- £27.95, Amazon.co.uk
- £34.99, Very.co.uk
- £34.99, Game.co.uk
- £34.14, Board-game.co.uk
- £30.85, Shopto.net
- £27.95, Thegamecollection.net
Best ‘Two Point Campus’ deals on Nintendo Switch
- £34.99, Nintendo.co.uk
- £34.99, Currys.co.uk (Save 15% using code “CAMPUS15” at checkout)
- £34.99, Very.co.uk
- £34.99, Game.co.uk
- £27.95, Amazon.co.uk
- £32.95, Thegamecollection.net
- £30.69, Board-game.co.uk
Best ‘Two Point Campus’ deals on Playstation 4
- £34.99, Playstation.com
- £34.99, Currys.co.uk (Save 15% using code “CAMPUS15” at checkout)
- £34.99, Argos.co.uk
- £27.95, Amazon.co.uk
- £34.99, Very.co.uk
- £34.99, Game.co.uk
- £29.85, Shopto.net
- £27.95, Thegamecollection.net
- £27.69, Board-game.co.uk
Best ‘Two Point Campus’ deals on PC and Mac
- £34.99, Steampowered.com
How to play ‘Two Point Campus’ on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
If you’re interested in trying out Two Point Campus, then the game is available on Xbox Game Pass along with other titles as a day one release, meaning that subscribers can download the game on Xbox, PC and cloud gaming for no extra cost.
If you are interested in trying out the service, then Microsoft is offering the first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1, which will give you access to over 100 titles on the service.
You can also purchase a one-month subscription for £10.99 (Argos.co.uk) or a three-month subscription for £32.99 (Currys.co.uk).
