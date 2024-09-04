For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re new to pelvic floor exercises, or a seasoned pro, there’s no denying the importance of good pelvic health. The pelvic muscles are like any other muscle in the body – they benefit from regular exercise and strength training and as we age, they can become weaker, which can cause issues. You’ve probably heard of kegel exercises but if you’ve never tried doing them it can be hard to know whether you’re doing them correctly.

Health experts have created a clever solution to this problem in the form of kegel balls – a tool specifically designed to help with these squeeze-and-release exercises. Kegel balls are a very straightforward piece of kit. As the name suggests, they comprise spherical balls of different weights that are attached to a pull cord. The balls are inserted inside the vagina and the idea is to squeeze and release around them, working the muscles in the process.

Any adult with a vagina can benefit from pelvic muscle training and it isn’t just for pregnant and postpartum bodies. In fact, it’s much better to start doing this kind of training when you’re younger to avoid injuries, muscle laxity and issues with incontinence in later life.

Our fitness and wellness editor has tried every gadget available when it comes to muscle training and these are the best tools for making kegels easier and more effective.

How we tested

The pelvic muscles wrap around the vagina, uterus, bowels and more so they directly influence your sexual, urinary and intestinal function. They’re essentially like a hammock that holds all your vital organs up so they have to be pretty strong. This means the kegel balls you’re using should have enough resistance to make an impact, so we tested for firmness and softness, as well as the smoothness of the outer surface.

We also looked at weight – different weights determine the difficulty level of an exercise – and the size of each set, because all bodies are different and comfort is key. Lastly, we judged on price, aesthetics and any special features.