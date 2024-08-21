What is CBD oil and what are the health benefits?

Support truly

It seems as though CBD oil is everywhere at the moment. Rocketing in popularity in the UK, more than 6 million people have consumed it at least once in the past year. That’s 11 per cent of the population.

But while it might seem like it’s a modern phenomenon, archeaological records suggest that the hemp plant dates back to the end of the ice age, around 12,000 years ago. For thousands of years, it’s been used as a natural remedy for stress and pain around the world, with Chinese Emperor Sheng Nung creating recipes for medicinal cannabis tea in 2737 BC.

In the past 100 years, it’s become more of a mass market phenomenon thanks to advances in organic chemistry that made it possible to isolate CBD from the hemp plant. This has allowed it to be produced on a global scale with the worldwide CBD oil market worth $4.95 billion (£3.80 billion) in 2023 and growing at 26 per cent a year.

Classed as a food product by the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, CBD oil manufacturers are not allowed to make medical claims about the benefits of supplementing with it, but users of CBD oils, balms, gummies, muscle rubs and creams have left countless reviews recounting positive effects on mood, aches and pains and sleep.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is a natural extract derived from the cannabis plant. Various methods are used for extraction, including carbon dioxide extraction, which is considered the most effective and clean. This process involves exposing the plant material to high-pressure carbon dioxide, which separates the CBD from other cannabinoids and compounds like THC.

Unlike THC, which is associated with the high feeling that consuming cannabis causes, CBD does not cause intoxication. THC is considered to be a stimulant, whereas CBD is considered to be a relaxant, making it the go-to compound for therapeutic use.

After being extracted, pure CBD is then diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut or hemp seed oil, to create the final product. You typically take CBD oil orally, by placing a few drops under your tongue but you can also mix it with drinks like teas and smoothies or add to food.

The oil is used by athletes to support recovery, by those with painful health conditions to relieve discomfort and it’s also used in skincare products thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

What are the benefits of CBD oil?

While there’s still a lot of research into CBD oil to fully understand the benefits of supplementing with it, there have been several studies about how it works for epilepsy sufferers.

In 2018, the FDA approved Epidiolex, a purified form of CBD, as a treatment for the epilepsy conditions Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Clinical trial demonstrated that CBD could reduce the frequency of seizures, offering hope to those who had not responded to traditional treatments.

A review published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine found that CBD has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, which can help reduce pain and inflammation in conditions like arthritis. Animal studies have supported these findings, though more human trials are needed to solidify CBD’s role in pain management.

Another area where CBD oil has shown potential is in anxiety and stress relief. One study indicated that CBD could help reduce anxiety in conditions like generalized anxiety disorder, PTSD, and social anxiety disorder. The research suggested that CBD interacts with serotonin receptors in the brain, which play a key role in mood regulation. A 2019 study conducted on individuals with social anxiety found that participants who took CBD before a public speaking event experienced significantly reduced anxiety compared to those who received a placebo.

CBD oil has also been explored as a treatment for insomnia and other sleep disorders. A 2019 study followed patients with anxiety and poor sleep, finding that after one month of taking CBD, 79 per cent of the participants experienced reduced anxiety, and 67 per cent reported improved sleep.

For women, there are also possible benefits as they head into perimenopause and menopause. New research indicates that CBD might help with bone density loss, a common issue during menopause as oestrogen levels drop, leading to osteoporosis. Some animal studies have shown that CBD may aid in bone healing and protect against age-related bone density loss, though more research is required to understand its effects on humans.

There’s also anecodotal evidence to suggest CBD’s interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system may help regulate body temperature and reduce the intensity of hot flashes, a debilitating factor of menopause, although more official research is needed.

The CBD Oil supplement to buy

OTO CBD 1500mg sleep drops 15ml: £59, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

With 50mg of CBD per serving, the OTO CBD oil combines convenience with strength. It is 10 times as concentrated as your average sleep gummy and the CBD can be absorbed quickly. The dropper system is uniquely designed to deliver an exact, effective dose of 50mg of CBD at the push of a button. Simply squeeze it under your tongue and wait for two minutres. The zingy field mint flavour is an added bonus, designed to leave your mouth feeling clean and refreshed.

As the oil is absorbed directly into the bloodstream, users experience faster results than they’d get from CBD gummies, which have to pass through the gut. For this reason, OTO sleep drops are a more immediate answer for conditions like insomnia as you don’t have to wait long for the results to kick in. Plus, a soothing blend of hand-selected botanicals such as lavender and butterfly pea flower complements the CBD, helping you to unwind from a hectic day.

