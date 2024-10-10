Should you take creatine before or after your workout?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



If you like lifting weights, chances are you’re familiar with creatine. This popular supplement has the potential to improve your athletic performance, increase power output and help you build muscle, among other benefits. But is there a best time to take it to maximise its positive effects?

Technically, yes. Some studies suggest that consuming creatine shortly after your workout is slightly more effective for building strength and muscle. But research in this area is limited, and unless you’re an elite athlete the difference will likely be negligible. Most people will be better off finding a time they can stick to on a daily basis – this way you can still enjoy the many benefits creatine has to offer, and you’re less likely to forget to take the supplement.

Still, if you’re hell-bent on optimising your training routine, we’ve looked into the science to find out exactly when the experts say is the best time to take creatine, and why.

Should you take creatine before or after a workout?

From the research available, it appears that taking creatine shortly after lifting weights is the best course of action if you want to see maximum benefits.

A study published in the Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise journal tasked two groups with completing a 10-week resistance training programme. Both groups were also given an identical supplement comprising protein, creatine and carbohydrates. But, while one group consumed this mix immediately before and after training, the other would take it earlier in the morning and later in the evening.

When the 10 weeks were up, the test subjects were then put through a series of assessments, with those who used the supplement closer to exercise experiencing a greater increase in strength and fat free mass (muscle), as well as being left with higher creatine and glycogen content in their muscles.

Of course, the supplement used in this research also contained protein and glucose. A small, separate study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition looked more specifically at the effects of creatine monohydrate (the most common creatine supplement) when taken before and after a workout.

The research concludes: “The results from this study suggest that consuming creatine monohydrate post-exercise may be superior to consuming it pre-exercise with regards to improving body composition.”

The study also found a favourable relationship between consuming creatine after lifting weights and strength gains. This would suggest taking the supplement post-workout is the most effective approach, although a more recent 2021 narrative review exploring the timing of creatine supplementation highlighted the fact that more research was needed to validate this.

“Although exercise appears to enhance creatine accrual in muscles with creatine supplementation, evidence supporting the importance of timing of creatine supplementation around exercise is currently limited to only a few studies,” it says.

“Adapting creatine timing specifically, according to when training is performed, is not currently supported by solid evidence and should not be considered a real concern for now.”

In other words: until deeper research says otherwise, you shouldn’t lose sleep over the time you choose to use creatine.

What are the benefits of creatine?

Creatine is produced naturally by the body and largely found in muscle cells. It can also be consumed through foods such as red meat and seafood, or taken in supplement form (usually a capsule or powder) to top up your stores.

Why would you want to do this? Because creatine can deliver an impressive array of performance benefits and long-term strength, whatever time of day you take it. And it isn’t just for gym bros, everyone can benefit from taking this supplement.

Taking a creatine supplement can boost phosphocreatine stores in your muscles. This is used to produce adenosine triphosphate, which is often referred to as the body’s “energy currency”. The more you have, the more energy will be readily available for your muscles to use during exercise – particularly explosive efforts like sprinting, jumping and lifting heavy weights.

“A wealth of research indicates that taking creatine alongside exercise can benefit your training,” writes Dr Justin Roberts, who co-authored a research article on how creatine can help you get in shape. “In some cases, it can improve the amount of weight you’re able to lift by up to 32 per cent and increase muscle mass by 7.2 per cent, particularly in the upper body, when compared with those who don’t take creatine.”

