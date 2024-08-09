The three supplements I use every day to build strength and muscle

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
This trio from Myprotein helps me lift heavy, build muscle and recover faster
Navigating the saturated world of supplements can be a tricky task nowadays, with so many brands and products to choose from. That’s why, as a fitness writer looking to build strength and support my active lifestyle, I like to keep things simple.
There are just three items I use regularly: creatine monohydrate, whey protein and a mass gainer. Together, this trio helps me hit my daily protein quota, refuel after intense workouts and feel energised during strength training sessions. The products I use are all affordable too, compared to some pricier rivals.
Protein provides the building blocks the body needs to grow and strengthen your muscles after lifting weights. Whey protein powder in particular is easy to chuck in a shaker and swig on the go, helping me hit my protein goal during even the most hectic days.
Mass gainers provide a hefty dose of protein too, while also adding carbohydrates (the body’s favoured energy source) into the equation to replenish my energy stores after a gruelling morning workout.
And finally, creatine helps the body quickly regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP). ATP provides cells with the energy they need to function, supporting explosive efforts in the gym like trying to topple my old one-rep max lifts. The sum of these parts is that, with this trifecta of supplements, I can train hard and reap the rewards.
I have been using each of these supplements every day for the last few months. Creatine and whey protein have been regular fixtures for more than a year, then I brought the weight gainer in more recently to support an increase in my training volume.
With any whey protein powder and mass gainer, I look for an enjoyable flavour, texture and fuss-free mixing. A solid amount of protein per serving (roughly 20g and up for whey, and 30g-plus for a mass gainer) is another must, and I also note how I feel after drinking them, keeping an eye out for unwanted bloating. For creatine, I want a powder that’s affordable and mixes well. If it’s unflavoured, creatine monohydrate should be the only ingredient.
Supplements are called supplements for a reason: they’re designed to supplement your regular diet, not replace it. That’s why I’d always recommend getting as much of your protein, and nutrition in general, from whole foods.
Where I’ve found these three supplements come in handy is for filling in gaps in my game. Whether it’s through a lack of time, money or otherwise, I can find it difficult to eat a diet that meets my protein goals and keeps my creatine stores topped up. The whey protein and Myprotein creatine monohydrate help me make up the deficit, while the weight gainer provides some extra energy in the form of carbs.
In summary, supplements aren’t an essential part of a well-rounded diet. But if, like me, you struggle to hit certain nutritional goals, they can be a welcome helping hand and these three are the ones I take for staying on target.
