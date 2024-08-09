The three supplements I use every day to build strength and muscle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Navigating the saturated world of supplements can be a tricky task nowadays, with so many brands and products to choose from. That’s why, as a fitness writer looking to build strength and support my active lifestyle, I like to keep things simple.

There are just three items I use regularly: creatine monohydrate, whey protein and a mass gainer. Together, this trio helps me hit my daily protein quota, refuel after intense workouts and feel energised during strength training sessions. The products I use are all affordable too, compared to some pricier rivals.

Protein provides the building blocks the body needs to grow and strengthen your muscles after lifting weights. Whey protein powder in particular is easy to chuck in a shaker and swig on the go, helping me hit my protein goal during even the most hectic days.

Mass gainers provide a hefty dose of protein too, while also adding carbohydrates (the body’s favoured energy source) into the equation to replenish my energy stores after a gruelling morning workout.

And finally, creatine helps the body quickly regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP). ATP provides cells with the energy they need to function, supporting explosive efforts in the gym like trying to topple my old one-rep max lifts. The sum of these parts is that, with this trifecta of supplements, I can train hard and reap the rewards.

How I tested

The three Myprotein products I use on a daily basis ( Harry Bullmore )

I have been using each of these supplements every day for the last few months. Creatine and whey protein have been regular fixtures for more than a year, then I brought the weight gainer in more recently to support an increase in my training volume.

With any whey protein powder and mass gainer, I look for an enjoyable flavour, texture and fuss-free mixing. A solid amount of protein per serving (roughly 20g and up for whey, and 30g-plus for a mass gainer) is another must, and I also note how I feel after drinking them, keeping an eye out for unwanted bloating. For creatine, I want a powder that’s affordable and mixes well. If it’s unflavoured, creatine monohydrate should be the only ingredient.