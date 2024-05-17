Exclusive Myprotein discount code: Level up your fitness for less

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Our fitness is important. Whether you’re doing it for health or a good dose of endorphins, moving our bodies and exercising regularly is vital. When it comes to levelling up your sessions with new gear or supplements, few nutrition brands rival Myprotein.

The online retailer really is a one-stop shop for all your fitness and workout needs. Whether you need a new outfit for your next yoga class or are looking for a protein shake that actually tastes good, Myprotein has everything you need to reach your workout goals.

But as the fitness industry booms, so do the prices. Meaning it can often feel like a great expense just to be workout-ready. Thanks to Myprotein’s regular sales and discounts, this is no longer a concern – particularly as we’ve gotten our hands on an exclusive discount code just for The Independent readers.

Here’s everything you need to know about cashing it in, and some of our favourite Myprotein deals available right now.

To reap the full rewards of The Independent’s exclusive discount code, simply add the discount code “MYPINDY” at the checkout.

Myprotein impact whey protein powder, 1kg: Was £41.99, now £17.23, Myprotein.com

Myprotein’s impact whey protein powder was named the budget protein powder in our review, with our tester awarding it . a whopping four and a half stars (out of five). “MyProtein’s impact whey has been ranked grade A – the best of the best – by independent laboratory tests,” noted our tester. They added that the brand is the UK’s favourite protein powder, and “with 40 flavours to choose from (including unflavoured) it’s easy to see why”. Don’t forget to use the code “MYPINDY” at checkout.

MP women’s tempo seamless leggings: Was £44, now £26.96, Myprotein.com

Having a great selection of workout clothing in your wardrobe will likely motivate you to hit the gym, and luckily Myprotein has us covered. With hundreds of matching sets, high-quality leggings and much more, the brand’s activewear collections are very much a go-to here at IndyBest. We’ve got our eyes on these classic women’s tempo seamless leggings, promising to have a second-skin seamless feel and sweat-wicking capabilities. Thanks to the discounts you can save yourself almost £20, and still look the part at your next trip to the gym.

Myprotein zinc and magnesium capsules, 30: Was £4.99, now £2.53, Myprotein.com

It’s just as important to look after the inside when working on the outside. Myprotein boasts a huge range of supplements and vitamins to make sure our bodies remain finely tuned machines. When we asked the experts to share the best magnesium supplements to take, this one was recommended. The benefits often associated with magnesium include good bone health, blood pressure, energy levels and improved sleep. Sign us up.

Myprotein yoga mat: Was £32, now £21.38, Myprotein.com

One of the most essential bits of workout equipment is of course the humble yoga mat. Whether used for press-ups, Pilates or indeed a good stretch, we’re always glad they’re there to cushion us. And unsurprisingly Myprotein has a great one on offer. When our tester reviewed it, they noted that it’s “comfortable, stays in place on both carpet and hard floors and the waved texture means your feet have something to grip onto, no matter how much you’re sweating”.

