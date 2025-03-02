The 80:20 training routine that can help you live longer according to a specialist trainer

On New Year’s Day, Netflix launched Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever – a documentary following entrepreneur Bryan Johnson as he pours his time and considerable wealth into “extending his life beyond all known limits”. For the vast majority of us, it’s unrelatable and unsettling viewing, but the science around living better for longer is gaining more traction in a more general way. Longevity specialist Peter Attia now has a 1.2 million-strong Instagram following, and Andrew Huberman’s health podcast has become all-conquering in the audio charts. Fortunately, many ways to optimise your long-term health don’t require a multi-million-pound investment.

“Training for longevity means exercising with the primary goal of developing a body that allows you to thrive for as long as possible,” says Ollie Thompson, a personal trainer who specialises in the subject. “It’s about future-proofing your health – staying physically capable and independent, as well as mentally sharp and vibrant, rather than struggling with disease, chronic pain, mobility issues, frailty or a loss of independence.

“In my opinion, the foundations for achieving this are in resistance training and cardiovascular exercise.”

In other words, a pair of running shoes and a gym membership or dumbbell set can deliver long-lasting health benefits disproportionate to their relatively reasonable price tags. There are other low-cost habits you can adopt to boost your longevity credentials, too.

Below, Thompson walks through his guide on how to train for longevity – and thankfully, there isn’t a Johnsonian list of 54 morning pills or blood plasma transfusions in sight.

Exercising for longevity

Thompson says the common denominator behind any successful exercise plan is long-term adherence – how well you can stick to it. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) states, “every move counts towards better health”, so committing to any regular activity is going to offer benefits beyond doing nothing at all.

“Consistency – making exercise a regular part of your lifestyle – will have a far greater impact on longevity than obsessing over perfect programming while drifting in and out of habits,” says Thompson. “If adherence and discipline aren’t concerns, then to maintain all aspects of physical health your week should ideally include two to four resistance training sessions and 150 or more minutes of cardiovascular exercise.”

Resistance training for longevity

Resistance training does exactly what it says on the tin; it challenges your muscles to overcome resistance, whether that’s lifting weights or battling gravity with bodyweight exercises like press-ups and pull-ups.

This has the benefit of increasing muscle size, strength and endurance, while also fortifying the surrounding tissues such as bones, tendons and ligaments. The result? A functional and robust body with a far lower risk of injury. And the benefits don’t end there.

“Consistent resistance exercise enhances metabolic function by improving insulin sensitivity, supports cardiovascular health by reducing blood pressure and inflammation, helps maintain hormonal balance to combat age-related declines and strengthens the immune system to help fight off disease,” Thompson adds.

To maximise the effectiveness and efficiency of your resistance training sessions, he recommends two or three weekly full-body workouts focusing primarily on compound (or multi-muscle) movements such as the squat, deadlift and pull-up – see our feature on the three best exercises for longevity for his top picks.

“For optimal longevity, incorporating power-based movements is also key, as power declines at twice the rate of strength with age but plays a critical role in maintaining physical capability and preventing falls in later years,” Thompson adds.

If you’re no stranger to the gym, power-based movements might include exercises like sprints, jumps and ball slams. However, those newer to this type of training should take a more conservative approach.

“Integrating more speed and power-based exercises into your routine doesn’t need to mean jumps or sprints,” says Thompson. “Simply reducing the weight and increasing the speed of an exercise is a great entry point, whether it’s a step-up, cable core rotation or even a press-up.”

Cardiovascular exercise the 80:20 way

“Cardiovascular” refers to bodily systems involving the heart (cardiac) and blood (vascular). Cardiovascular exercise is any activity that raises your heart rate for a prolonged period and gets blood pumping to deliver oxygen to the working muscles – from running and cycling to walking.

“Cardiovascular exercise is, of course, essential for heart health, but it also plays a critical role in reducing the risk of major diseases and cancers, supporting brain health, enhancing energy production, improving sleep quality and managing stress,” Thompson says.

He recommends aiming for 150 minutes or more of cardiovascular exercise each week, as per the WHO and NHS guidance. But he provides bonus caveats for those wanting to maximise the perks.

“For the best cardiovascular benefits, aim to spend 80 per cent of this time at a low-to-moderate intensity [commonly referred to as zone two training], where your heart rate is roughly 180 bpm minus your age,” Thompson says. “The remaining 20 per cent of your cardiovascular exercise should be high-intensity efforts, such as interval training. This combination builds both a wide aerobic base and a high aerobic peak – known as VO2 max – which is strongly associated with better health, longevity and reduced all-cause mortality.”

For the high-intensity efforts, Thompson recommends the Norwegian 4x4 protocol. This involves four rounds of intense four-minute efforts, separated by three-minute recovery periods, and the format can be applied to most forms of cardiovascular exercise. Popular options include running, cycling and using a rowing machine.

What differentiates training for longevity?

Thompson is the first to admit that much of the above sounds similar to a training session any twentysomething might tackle in the gym. The devil, he says, is in the detail, and the differences can be filed into five categories.

A balanced approach: “Prioritising a well-rounded routine is crucial. Each major muscle group should receive equal attention unless addressing specific needs such as injury recovery, muscular imbalances or weak points.”

Shift your perspective: “Instead of training purely for aesthetics, calorie burning or ‘damage control’ for a poor diet, shift your focus to overall health. I firmly believe that when you prioritise health and proper movement, aesthetics naturally follow.”

Train movements, not just muscles: “Prioritise fundamental movement patterns like lunging, pressing, pulling and hip hinging. Complement these with exercises that enhance mobility, stability, range of motion and core strength. Examples include single-arm rows with rotation, suitcase carries, single-leg deadlifts and dynamic landmine presses.”

Full range of motion matters: “Many joint pain and mobility issues in later years stem from injuries sustained in midlife, or a lack of movement due to improperly addressed injuries. Training with a full range of motion can significantly reduce injury risk by strengthening muscles and joints throughout their entire movement capacity.”

Adjust for age and recovery: “As you age, biological changes make recovery more challenging – hormones shift, joints endure more wear, muscle-building becomes slower, sleep quality may decline and recovery from workouts takes longer. While lifestyle factors like nutrition, hydration, sleep, and stress management play a crucial role, it’s equally important to structure training sensibly. Managing workout intensity and recovery becomes essential to maintaining progress without overloading the body.”

Healthy habits to support your longevity-training efforts

We’ve already established the role exercise can play in building a fit, functional body for life. These four lifestyle factors also play a major role:

Prioritise sleep: “Protecting your sleep hygiene and ensuring high-quality sleep each night is essential for recovery, cognitive function, and overall wellbeing,” says Thompson. Tips for improving your nightly slumber include establishing a regular bedtime routine, sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, avoiding caffeine within eight hours of bedtime and banning your phone from the bedroom.

Nourish your body with whole foods: “Focus on a diet rich in whole foods to provide your body with the essential nutrients it needs – prioritise protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.”

Manage stress proactively: “Chronic stress contributes to various health issues, including the most common diseases,” Thompson says. “Implementing stress-management practices such as meditation, yoga or breathing exercises can significantly improve long-term health.”

Move frequently throughout the day: “Staying active outside of structured workouts is vital. Incorporate movement into your daily routine. Take short walks, stand while working, fidget and avoid prolonged sedentary periods. Regular movement benefits metabolism, joint health and overall longevity.”

What is the minimum effective dose when exercising for longevity?

The minimum effective dose is the least amount of action needed to achieve a goal – an attractive prospect for anyone who is time-poor and looking to optimise their exercise efforts. But what does that look like when training for longevity?

“I believe the minimum effective dose when training for longevity depends to some degree on your starting point,” says Thompson. “That said, I’m a strong believer that it’s never too late to start – you can transform your life at any age by taking control of your health and fitness.

“If you’ve stayed physically fit and healthy, maintaining strength, muscle and aerobic conditioning through your thirties and midlife, your minimum effective dose may be lower than if you’re starting your fitness journey in your sixties. This is because years of consistent training create a ‘safety net’ – greater muscle mass, healthier and better-functioning muscle, more resilient joints, a stronger cardiovascular system, and better metabolic health.”

He says that factors such as sarcopenia and dynapenia – in English, these are age-related muscle and strength loss – become more significant concerns in your fifties, sixties, seventies and beyond.

“However, if you’ve built greater reserves [of strength and muscle] earlier in life, you’ll be in a stronger position to maintain muscle mass and physical function as you age.”

For this reason, Thompson prescribes a minimum effective dose of two full-body resistance training sessions per week, along with 150 minutes of cardiovascular exercise. This, he says, can “help slow muscle loss, maintain strength and support overall cardiovascular health”.

Should you use longevity products?

The word “biohacking” is permeating ever more corners of social media, and the supplement market has never been more stacked. But are we running before we can walk in the pursuit of longevity?

“One common trend in the longevity space is the emphasis on long lists of non-negotiables, morning routines, extensive supplement stacks and biohacking protocols,” says Thompson. “Every few months, as new research emerges, many people overhaul their lifestyles to incorporate the latest ‘optimal’ habits.

“Many people become overwhelmed, feeling like they’ve failed if they can’t adhere perfectly to every protocol, which leads them to fall off [their fitness efforts] entirely.”

To counter this, he advises: “Don’t overlook the big rocks for the pebbles.” That is to say, you can achieve arguably greater benefits by focusing on more accessible tried and tested health-promoting behaviours rather than investing in pricey products promising incremental gains.

“While genetics play a role in lifespan, healthspan – your quality of life as you age – is largely determined by lifestyle. More than 80 per cent of that comes down to the fundamentals: regular exercise, quality sleep, proper nutrition, stress management and daily movement.

“Build consistency with these foundational habits first. Once they’re solid, you can layer in more specific strategies. Only after that should you consider biohacks and the extra one per cent activities, because they’ll only make a difference if the fundamentals are already in place.”

