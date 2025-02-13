14 best dumbbells for every type of home workout, tested by a fitness writer

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life
Contrary to their name, dumbbells are a smart investment if you want to build fitness at home. These versatile free weights allow you to train for strength, endurance and mobility by opening the door to myriad exercises, and you only need one or two to get started.
You might already have a pair gathering dust in the garage, in which case this is your sign to blow away the cobwebs and get lifting. However, given you’ve clicked on this article, you’re probably in the market for a new pair – a mission I can lend a hand with.
Dumbbells have been my primary training tool for well over a decade, and in that time I’ve had the chance to sample a wide range of them. From this, I know what options are on the market, and what makes a good one.
Deciding on the best dumbbell for you will depend on your goals, preferred type of training and budget. Below, I’ve tried and tested options to suit all comers, and attempted to provide all the information necessary to help you find a dumbbell that fits your needs.
There’s only one way to test the best dumbbells: lift them. I used the products below for every workout they were suitable for, and even some they weren’t, to test their robustness and functionality. This meant using the adjustable and selectorised sets for at-home strength training workouts, as well as some lighter prehab exercises. Then I subjected the fixed weight sets to a bit of everything, from CrossFit WODs and HIIT classes to good old fashioned bodybuilding.
Best adjustable option – Mirafit cast iron adjustable dumbbells: £99.95, Mirafit.co.uk
Wolverson rubber hex dumbbell pairs
Why we love it
Highly durable
Compact shape
Grippy
Take note
Expensive
I’ve owned this dumbbell for a year, and it still looks like I bought it yesterday. The rubber coating encases the heads and handle, making it feel bombproof while also acting as a shock absorber if you happen to drop it – good news for both the dumbbell and your floor.
The compact shape never has never felt cumbersome during dynamic HIIT and CrossFit workouts, and the rubber-coated central bar is lightly textured for a grippy yet comfortable feel. I also love the hex design, which means the dumbbell can double up as a press-up platform for exercises like renegade rows and man-makers.
It’s not the cheapest option on the market, and you may need to invest in more than one set to suit a wide range of exercises. But beyond this, I struggled to find any faults.
In my eyes, this dumbbell does pretty much everything right. The hexagonal heads provide a good stable base for performing exercises like renegade rows, it feels incredibly robust, and the knurled metal handles provide a nice balance between being grooved for grip without having so much texture they scratched at my hands. It’s quite reasonably priced compared to rivals too.
These attributes mean you can use it for pretty much anything, whether that’s an energetic HIIT workout where you’re powerfully pressing the weights overhead, a Pilates class or a spot of bodybuilding. The only downsides are the limited weight range (2kg to 20kg, which will still suit most people) and the fact that you might need to buy a second pair when your strength improves.
I’m a big believer that the basics will never let you down when it comes to exercise, and this adjustable dumbbell is about as basic as they come. But it’s effective, and it’s more affordable than most, so it earns a place on this list.
In each 17.2kg set you get two bars, four 1.1kg weight plates, four 2.3kg weight plates and four spinlock collars. This means you can load them up for a pair of dumbbells just shy of 9kg each, or lob more weights on one handle to get the total up to roughly 15kg – a good fit for one-dumbbell moves like goblet squats.
These weights may not be enough to challenge experienced lifters, but those new to strength training will have everything they need to get started. The collars hold the weights securely in place, and the semi-gloss finish doesn’t look too shabby either, while also boosting the dumbbell’s resistance to rust.
Selectorised dumbbells are significantly more expensive than their fixed weight twins. But if you’re looking to exercise at home and take your training seriously, they might be worth it.
One of my favourite things about this Bowflex ‘bell is that it has 15 different weight options from 2kg to 24kg, meaning it effectively does the job of 15 different weights while taking up the same floorspace as a shoebox. With the weight options jumping up in 1kg and 2kg increments, this makes it a great tool for applying the progressive overload principle – lifting gradually heavier weights over time as your strength increases to prevent your progress from plateauing.
You can also switch between the weights in seconds using clearly labelled dials on either end, which is ideal for drop-sets.
I found the overall look was a tad tacky, with the rubber grip emblazoned with the Bowflex logo and the Transformer-esque plastic heads (the NordicTrack select-a-weight is a more sightly alternative, although the weight changing mechanism isn’t as smooth). The shape is a bit cumbersome too, clipping my hip during bicep curls, and you wouldn’t use it for a dynamic HIIT workout.
But, thanks to the many weight options and smooth weight-changing procedure, this is the best selectorised dumbbell I’ve tried for building muscle at home.
With the Wolverson dumbbell above, it’s likely you’ll have to invest in a few different weights to support a comprehensive at-home training plan. Not so with this Mirafit set.
The 30kg package comes with two central handles, four 1.5kg plates, eight 2.5kg plates and four spinlock collars, so you can chop and change the weight on each dumbbell to suit the exercise you’re doing. There are also lighter and heavier (20kg to 100kg) sets available to suit all levels of training experience.
This offers immense versatility for strength training, allowing you to load up a heavy weight for multi-muscle compound moves like squats, then strip the dumbbell down for lighter isolation moves like lateral raises.
While the collars lock the plates securely in place, I still wouldn’t want to use this dumbbell for explosive overhead exercises like snatches and devil’s presses.
The spinlock system is also notably more time consuming than the selectorised Bowflex ‘bell. But these dumbbells are also considerably more affordable, offering great value for money at less than £100. So, if you want to start strength training at home without breaking the bank, I think this is a top option.
I love a hex dumbbell – named after the six-sided design of the heads. The flat surfaces mean you can use it as a press-up platform during renegade rows without worrying about it rolling away, and the knurled steel handle won’t slip out of your hand during sweaty HIIT sessions.
The rubber coated heads can survive being dropped and bashed against the ground if you’re trying to cycle through dumbbell snatches during a CrossFit-style workout, and I’m also a sucker for the Batman-esque black and grey aesthetic.
It can be bought solo or as a pair, with options ranging from 2kg to 30kg to placate all but the brawniest of customers. The weights are clearly shown on the head of the dumbbell, and at the time of writing the price (£29.95 for a 12.5kg dumbbell) was fairly reasonable too.
The weight options jump up by 2.5kg after the 10kg mark, which isn’t as good for applying the muscle-building progressive overload principle (gradually increasing your lifts over time to ensure continued progress) as some selectroised sets. But this is my only minor gripe.
This Mirafit ‘bell is built to last. The thick rubber coating around the heads protects both the dumbbell and your floor, if you happen to drop them near the end of a heavy set, and the weight options (2.5kg-50kg) cater to lifters of all experience levels.
I found the knurled (grooved) steel handle felt comfortable and grippy, even when hoisting heavy weights, and the fixed weight nature meant I could press a pair overhead without worrying about a weight plate coming loose.
It’s not the cheapest, and the round design isn’t ideal if you want to do exercises like renegade rows or man makers (where the dumbbells act almost like press-up stands). It can roll away when used in a far from flat garage too. But for longevity and versatility, this Mirafit dumbbell won’t let you down.
If you’re trying to build size and strength, progressive overload is key. With eight weight choices ranging from 1.8kg to 14.5kg, this selectorised dumbbell is a good choice for getting you started.
Rather than using a dial to change the weights like the Bowflex dumbbell above, it has a pin system which, while smooth, took a little bit longer. The placement of the handle inside a cage of weights also felt slightly awkward for a few muscle-building exercises. But on the whole, this is a sturdy selectroised option for strength training beginners.
Jordan Fitness ignite urethane dumbbells, 1kg-50kg
Best: For durability
Why we love it
Premium look and feel
Shape provides a stable platform for renegade rows
Take note
Expensive
Heavier weights have large heads for dynamic exercises
This isn’t a hex dumbbell, but it’s nearly-square shape does mean you can pop it on the ground between sets without worrying about it rolling away.
The high-quality, robust urethane coating means it won’t chip or tear over time, so your home gym can be filled with pristine dumbbells for years to come. I also enjoyed a firm grip on the steel handles, even when lifting dumbbells towards the top-end of the ignite’s weight range – which extends to an eyebrow-raising 50kg.
The shape of the heads made the dumbbell slightly more cumbersome to chuck around than standard hex options. This didn’t ,matter during strength training sessions, but made a slight difference during dynamic exercises like dumbbell clean and jerks.
This dumbbell comes in 12 different weight pairings, ranging from 4-32kg, and has a durable impact-resistant plastic coating so you don’t need to worry about dropping or damaging it.
The knurling was sufficient for strength training exercises, offering good grip without being so aggressive that it hurt my hands, and I liked the premium look and feel of the product. The heads weren’t too chunky either, so I could crank through bicep curls without a clipping my hip with the weight.
However, I wouldn’t use it for exercisers like renegade rows where you support your weight on the dumbbell handles, as the round heads don’t make for a stable surface.
Foam handles don't feel as grippy as knurled metal alternatives
This is an interesting take on the adjustable dumbbell. Rather than having interchangeable weight plates you can add to a central bar, it has a series of weighted steel pucks you can screw into place.
The result is a cleaner overall look and a more secure feel – there was no unwanted rattling or shaking while I was lifting the dumbbells, unlike many adjustable sets I’ve tried in the past.
The weight-changing process was easy enough, although taking off the rubber rings around the end of each puck (intended to protect your floor) was a bit of an extra faff. The foam handles were comfortable too, although I didn’t find they offered as much grip as the knurled metal bars of rivals.
Finally, there were far fewer weight options than your average adjustable dumbbell – four on the 15kg and 25kg options, to be precise – meaning it had limited scope for progressive overload when following multi-week strength training plans.
10 weight option from 1kg to 10kg, well-suited to beginners
Take note
Expensive for what it is
This is a decent dumbbell. It’s coated in neoprene to prevent rusting and protect your floors, so you can train indoors or outdoors without worrying about wear and tear, and it feels fairly comfortable in the hand.
It’s not as cheap as I’d expect for a basic dumbbell, but it won’t let you down. The weight options (from 1kg to 10kg) are well-suited to those new to strength training, and I found it was also a good fit for high-energy follow-along exercise classes thanks to the durable design.
A pair of 2.3kg Peloton dumbbells will set you back £45. If you own an exercise machine and want to try the hybrid strength/cardio classes without denting your bank balance to this extent, this 1kg Opti pair is a savvy alternative. It even fit in the holsters on my exercise bike.
It doesn’t do anything extraordinary, but it does cost less than a tenner, and the neoprene coating boosts its durability credentials while making it comfortable to hold.
The 1kg weights won’t provide enough resistance for effective strength training in 99 per cent of cases, but it can spice up a high-rep HIIT workout or follow-along exercise class.
Hand straps can be helpful for Pilates exercises with an open palm
Take note
Weight isn't high enough to challenge most people
This set can be a good choice for anyone wanting to add a small amount of resistance to high-rep Pilates exercises.
The foam overlay makes it comfortable to hold, while the lack of pronounced heads makes it more ergonomic than your average dumbbell. There is also a strap, so you can keep them in place while performing exercises like the Pilates hundred with an open palm.
However, for strength training, the 1kg resistance isn’t going to be sufficient for providing the stimulus most people’s muscles need to grow stronger, severely limiting their functionality.
The humble dumbbell comes in three main forms; fixed weight, adjustable and selectorised. Each one has its pros and cons.
Fixed weight sets are the most versatile, with their bulletproof design making them suitable for everything from bodybuilding to dynamic CrossFit workouts. But, given they’re effectively just two lumps of metal connected by a bar, you have to buy more if you want extra weight options.
Adjustable sets contain central bars with a series of interchangeable weight plates. These tend to offer the best value, providing several weight options at an affordable price, but they’re also time-consuming to use.
And finally there are selectorised dumbbells, which offer a range of weights like the adjustable ones, but have clever mechanisms allowing you to switch between loads in seconds. However, these rarely come cheap.
The verdict: Dumbbells
The Wolverson rubber hex dumbbell wins the day for its durability, versatility and premium performance. It was grippy and comfortable to use, with a compact shape that never got in the way during more dynamic workouts.
If strength training is your game, the selectorised Bowflex selecttech 552i dumbbell won’t let you down, with 15 weight options between 2kg and 24kg which you can switch between in seconds using easy-adjust dials. But it is undeniably expensive.
For a more affordable adjustable option, try the Mirafit cast iron adjustable dumbbell. The spinlock collar system for changing the weights is more time-consuming than selectorised competitors, but it’s durable and boasts plenty of weight options for under £100.
If you want to mix up your at-home training and try a more explosive style of exercise, take a look at our guide to the best kettlebells.
