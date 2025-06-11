The wellbeing habits to prioritise this month – according to an astrologist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a frenetic world, looking to the heavens can sometimes offer the answers we need. Astrologer Priscila Lima de Charbonnières unpacks what we can expect from the month of June.

This isn’t your average horoscope, it’s a blueprint for feeling like your best self, whatever your sign might be and whether you believe in the power of the planets, or not.

As May drew to a close, a subtle yet significant shift took place in the sky. Saturn, the planet of responsibility, discipline and long-term maturation, entered fiery Aries, igniting a palpable sense of urgency and purpose.

You may already have felt this as a nudge to take your goals more seriously, set firmer boundaries, or finally address what has long needed tending.

Now, as we step into June, the tempo softens. A gentler, more emotionally attuned energy begins to unfold, one that invites us to recalibrate, to listen inward and to move through life with greater feeling and sensitivity.

On 9 June, Jupiter, the planet of expansion, inspiration and meaning, enters Cancer for the first time in over a decade. This astrological event ushers in a deeply nourishing cycle, one that beckons us to reconnect with what truly sustains us: love, belonging and emotional depth.

Whether you’re seeking more purpose in your relationships, longing for emotional safety, or simply yearning for softness in an ever-accelerating world, this month marks the beginning of a year guided by heart, truth, and the essence of our shared humanity.

Here’s how to align with the emotional tide of this moment, and embrace a more soulful, sustainable kind of wellbeing.

A new emotional chapter unfolds

Jupiter’s entry into Cancer initiates a year-long cycle of emotional renewal, intuitive living, and soulful connection.

How might this manifest for you? Well, you may feel drawn to home, family, whether biological or chosen, or to quiet moments of reflection. Comforting activities such as cooking, journaling, tending to plants, or immersing yourself in nature may become especially grounding.

This is a season for turning inward, befriending your emotions, allowing them to move through you, and letting your intuition rise from that space.

Wellness tip: redefine what ‘comfort’ truly means to you. Perhaps it’s a slower rhythm, a physical space that feels safe, or daily habits that anchor you in the present. Create a simple ritual to centre yourself, one that invites you to notice your dominant emotion each day, and tend to it with compassion. In that quiet, your inner voice becomes clearer.

Expect energetic openness

As Jupiter moves into Cancer, the moon will be in Sagittarius, a sign also ruled by Jupiter. This celestial conversation encourages emotional honesty, spiritual openness and the courage to explore both inwardly and beyond the familiar. It supports soulful inquiry and a renewed sense of purpose.

You may feel more willing to voice long-held emotions, or more receptive to hearing deeper truths from others. New connections, soul to soul, may arise through shared values, meaningful exchanges, or striking synchronicities. Notice what (or who) crosses your path unexpectedly. It may be a sign you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Wellness tip: record a voice note to yourself or a trusted friend. Speak without filtering. Express what you’re feeling, sensing or envisioning. Speaking from the heart brings clarity, and can gently create new possibilities.

Stability that nurtures

Meanwhile, Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and self-worth, is in Taurus, the sign she most comfortably calls home. This placement adds a steady, earthy foundation to Cancer’s emotional waters.

This is a moment to slow down and invest in the kind of self-care that fosters emotional security, in your body, your relationships, and your daily rituals. It’s not about dramatic gestures, but about intentional simplicity, those quiet, nourishing acts that affirm your worth.

Wellness tip: engage all five senses in your daily self-care: the warmth of water, the softness of fabric, the scent of herbs, the comfort of sound, the taste of something wholesome. These sensory rituals quiet the nervous system and create space for your intuitive sixth sense to awaken.

Conversations that heal and attract

As Jupiter enters Cancer, it aligns with Mercury, the planet of communication. Emotional intelligence deepens, along with the desire for more heartfelt, sincere dialogue, soul to soul.

Now is the moment to say what truly matters. Whether it’s an overdue conversation with a loved one, a more intimate check-in with a friend, or a silent, reflective moment with your journal, your words carry the power to heal, and to draw in what you most need.

Wellness tip: practise the ‘three-breath pause’ before speaking in emotionally charged moments. Breathe. Notice your five senses. Feel. And then, from a place of grounded presence, speak. This pause activates your intuition and allows you to communicate not from reaction, but from truth.

The wider view: a year to follow what feels true

Jupiter in Cancer sets the tone for a year of emotional evolution, a time to soften, to deepen, and to choose from the heart. It is an invitation to rebuild from the inside out, not driven by pressure or performance, but by your soul’s purpose.

This year, you might want to ask yourself:

How can I create inner structure amidst emotional waves?

How can I elevate my relationships to the next level?

What spaces or rituals genuinely feel like home?

What would it look like to live in greater alignment with what I feel?

As we welcome this new emotional cycle, let June be your invitation to soften without losing strength, to connect without losing yourself, and to lead with feeling, not fear. In a world that moves fast and demands much, choosing presence becomes a quiet act of rebellion, and a gesture of care. Let your heart be your compass. It knows the way.

There is power in kindness and a profound inner portal opens when body, mind, and soul align in coherence.

