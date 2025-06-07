One of the biggest misconceptions about exercise is how quickly its effects take hold. While some impacts are immediate, like the release of feel-good hormones, most real change takes time and a good degree of consistency.

However, some exercise and lifestyle tweaks offer better return on investment than others. This is something Welltolead founder and longevity specialist Ollie Thompson has found over the course of his 10-plus-year career.

Below, he shares the five habits that have repeatedly made the biggest difference to his clients’ health, fitness and everyday functionality, including prescriptive tips to help you reap the benefits on your mind and body after a day, week, month and year.

1. Increase your daily step count – consistently and often

Walking more is one of the most common modern health recommendations, yet in Thompson’s eyes, it remains undervalued. His advice is also more nuanced than most, going beyond a simple daily step count to hit.

“When it comes to building a routine for healthspan and longevity, the details really do matter,” he says. “I believe we get much more benefit when our steps are broken up throughout the day. This approach not only helps you reach your step goals, but also supports muscle and joint health by keeping your body engaged more consistently.”

Long periods of sitting leave muscles and joints underutilised, leading to stiffness, discomfort and an increased risk of developing muscular and joint problems over time.

“Moving regularly throughout the day helps maintain circulation, keeps muscles gently engaged and supports joint health, all of which contribute to feeling better and reducing pain risks as you age,” Thompson explains.

Thompson’s tips:

Aim for a daily step count of at least 10,000 steps. I understand this isn’t easy for most people, especially with work, family and life commitments, so focus on spreading those steps out across the day.

Try to move at least once every 30-60 minutes during your day, whether it’s a short walk, climbing the stairs or just pacing around a little. Setting reminders on your phone or watch can help make this a consistent habit.

Changing positions regularly, standing up more often or using a walking pad can be an excellent way to integrate more movement into your routine.

I also recommend a short 10-15 minute walk directly after a meal – research suggests this can significantly improve blood sugar regulation, help digestion and reduce post-meal energy crashes, making it a great habit to support energy and long-term metabolic health.

open image in gallery Foods high in fibre can help regulate energy levels. ( Getty/iStock )

2. Build your nutrition around protein and fibre

It can be hard to navigate the world of nutritional advice without being bombarded by a new fad diet or dietary hack. Thompson suggests ignoring these in favour of a simpler approach.

“I’ve found that helping clients focus on just two fundamentals – protein and fibre – can radically improve their energy levels, body composition and long-term health,” he says. “It’s a simple shift that delivers big results.

“Protein supports muscle repair and maintenance, which is especially important as we age. It also plays a key role in satiety, which is key in helping to manage hunger, reduce snacking and support fat loss.

“Fibre, on the other hand, is critical for gut health, blood sugar control and sustaining energy throughout the day. It also helps you feel fuller for longer, which naturally supports healthier portion control.”

Thompson’s tips:

Start each meal with protein and fibre.

Aim for a palm-sized portion of protein (about 25-40g, depending on your needs) with every main meal – this could be chicken, fish, eggs, Greek yoghurt, tofu, lentils, protein powder, etc.

Each day, you should be aiming for 1.5-2g of protein per kilogram of bodyweight.

Aim to include a handful or two of fibrous vegetables and/or whole-food fibre sources like oats, beans, berries or whole grains with each meal.

Aim to consume at least 25-30g of fibre per day.

By repeating this simple framework at most meals, your energy, appetite and overall Health will improve dramatically without needing a restrictive or complicated diet plan.

3. Don’t neglect your hips and posterior chain

The posterior chain refers to the muscles that run along the back side of your body – think hamstrings, glutes and back muscles. Thompson has consistently identified these as “problem areas” among clients, particularly in those who spend a lot of their day sitting at a desk.

“These muscles are essential for maintaining good posture, producing power and strength, and keeping your body moving well and pain-free,” he says. “But modern life tends to impair the function of these areas. Long hours spent seated can leave the hips tight, the glutes not working as they should, and the pelvis in a rotated position.

“Over time, this can create imbalances that lead to stiffness, a loss of range of motion, lower back discomfort, dysfunction with how you walk and a higher risk of injury.”

He has found that consistently strengthening the muscles of the posterior chain and mobilising the hips can counter these unwanted effects, and go “a long way to future-proofing the body, from both a function and a pain prevention perspective”.

Thompson’s tips:

Train your glutes, hamstrings and key hip muscles – such as the hip flexors, glute medius and adductors – at least once per week, ideally within a full-body or lower-body workout.

Prioritise movements like glute bridges, hip thrusts, Romanian deadlifts, kettlebell swings, Copenhagen planks, hamstring curls and single-leg variations of lower-body exercises such as the Bulgarian split squat.

Aim to target these key muscle groups with a few challenging sets of 8-12 repetitions each week. I recommend five sets for the hamstrings, five sets for the glutes and two or three sets on each of the key hip muscles mentioned.

Alongside direct strength training for these areas, attempt to break up long periods of sitting with short bursts of movement such as standing and walking. Even better, adopt a short stretching routine into your day that involves you stretching these muscles using moves like a hamstring stretch, couch stretch and 90/90 stretch.

open image in gallery Exercises like the Bulgarian split squat can target the muscles of the posterior chain which are often underused in our daily lives ( Getty/iStock )

4. Make the most of your rest periods

Strength training is a key ingredient in any recipe for longevity – the point above makes that abundantly clear. Typically, this means performing one set of an exercise, resting for 60-plus seconds, then repeating. But Thompson says this rest period need not be “dead time” during a savvy exerciser’s session.

“Those short breaks are actually a huge opportunity to work on non-conflicting areas of your body,” he says. “By staying active between sets – performing mobility drills or doing low-intensity dynamic stretches – you’re making more efficient use of your training time by working on these crucial areas that need attention but often get missed out.”

“It’s a method I’ve used for years with many of my clients that has helped them to achieve excellent results without spending more time working out.”

Thompson’s tips:

Use your rest periods to do something intentional.

For example: stretch your hip flexors with a couch stretch on a bench; mobilise your thoracic spine [or mid-spine] over a foam roller; hold a deep squat as you slow down your breathing; do a scapula push-up between sets of lunges.

Pick movements that target stiff areas but don’t conflict with what you’re training. For example, hold a deep squat between sets of chest press.

open image in gallery Dynamic stretching between sets of strength training exercises can be an efficient use of your time, helping you get more bang for your buck from gym sessions ( Getty/iStock )

5. Focus on sleep quality, even when quantity isn’t perfect

Despite being a blanket prescription in most health circles, bedding in for eight hours of sleep per night is a pipe dream for most people. If you are unable to increase your sleep quantity, Thompson recommends honing your sleep quality for tangible results.

“Sleep is the body’s most powerful recovery tool. It supports nearly every function of the body, from muscle repair and hormone regulation to mental sharpness, immunity and more,” he says. “But in real life, aiming for a perfect eight hours every night just isn’t always realistic. Work, kids, stress, travel – life gets in the way.

“What I’ve found makes the biggest difference is having a simple, consistent structure you can stick to, even during busier or more chaotic weeks. It’s not about being perfect – it’s about maximising sleep quality when quantity is compromised.”

Thompson’s tips:

Establish a consistent wake-up time. This is one of the simplest ways to regulate your body clock, even if your bedtime shifts.

Build a short wind-down routine you can stick to. This might involve being screen-free for 15-30 minutes, or doing low-stimulation activities such as reading, writing and light stretching before sleep.

Ensure your bedroom is dark, cool and as quiet as you can make it.

Cut off caffeine after 2pm and limit alcohol in the evening. I often prescribe my 2/2/2 rule to my clients; no more than two alcoholic drinks, no more than two times per week, and not within two hours of bed.

open image in gallery You may not be able to increase your sleep quantity, but if you can establish a regular routine to improve your sleep quality, you will soon be able to feel the benefits. ( Getty/iStock )

What changes can you expect to see from making these changes?

After one day: The first change you are likely to notice is an increase in your energy levels, Thompson says. “Simply moving more, especially outdoors in natural light, and having a better night of sleep can have an almost immediate impact on how you feel.”

After one week: Seven days in, the compounding effects of regular movement and targeted mobility work should be coming to fruition. “You may start to notice stiffness and muscle tension easing up, and your body feeling a little looser,” Thompson says.

After one month: Sticking to the behaviours above, Thompson says you will likely feel more mobile and stronger after a month, with higher energy levels and less stiffness throughout the day. “By this point, the actions start to feel more like habits and become part of your routine, rather than a chore you need to remind yourself to do,” he adds.

After one year: A year is a long time to stick to anything, but if you can habituate some – or all – of Thompson’s recommendations, he says you can “expect to feel substantially better day-to-day”. “Your movement will feel easier, and both your physical and mental energy will be at new highs. These changes will have become a natural part of your life, and a day where you don’t hit 10,000 steps will feel odd and strangely uncomfortable,” he continues.

“You’ll be creating opportunities to get outside and move your body; your overall nutrition will look different, with protein, fibre, vegetables and beans taking centre stage; and you’ll protect your sleep like you protect your exercise time.”

open image in gallery Thompson says adopting his healthy habits long-term can lead to increased energy levels and increased mobility, among other benefits ( Getty/iStock )

The mindset shift that makes the greatest difference of all

There is one further recurring theme Thompson has spotted among his successful clients – and it’s not physical. “One of my biggest learnings over the years is that many clients start their fitness journey with short-term, appearance-driven goals – losing weight for a holiday, looking good for an event or fitting back into some old wardrobe favourites,” he explains.

“But what’s been interesting to witness, time and time again, is how quickly those goals shift. Once people begin training consistently and start feeling the benefits, their perspective changes. Aesthetic goals take a back seat to something deeper: how they feel in their bodies and how well they can live their lives. That mindset shift is where the real transformation happens.”

Thompson works with a diverse range of clients, from business founders and bankers to stage performers and doctors. And after training with him for some time, one of their greatest goals invariably becomes living better for longer.

“I genuinely love that this mindset shift happens so often,” he says. “I regularly use it to help clients realise that the ability to feel great and remain physically capable in your sixties, seventies, and eighties doesn’t begin when you get there – it starts in your thirties, forties, and fifties. This is the prime window to elevate your health and strength, future-proofing your body for the decades ahead.”