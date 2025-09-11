Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming, looking to the stars can sometimes offer the answers. Astrologer Priscila Lima de Charbonnières unpacks what we can expect from the month of August.

This isn’t your average horoscope, it’s a blueprint for feeling like your best self, whatever your sign might be and whether you believe in the power of the planets or not.

The wellness cliché “You’re a human being, not a human doing” might land differently in September. This month brings us two eclipses. In some ways, these eclipses can highlight a key shift in how we care for ourselves and others, day to day.

You might find yourself questioning long-standing habits, rethinking your schedule, or craving more meaning in your everyday life. This is a call to stop measuring productivity in hours and start measuring it in presence and connection. September spotlights the quiet power of our emotional wellbeing, intuitive choices and encourages slower, more connected living.

As we re-enter our routines after the summer, September invites us to reimagine what “back to normal” even means. This time around, we’re not just coming back, we’re coming back to embrace change.

What are eclipses, and why do they matter now?

Eclipses are supercharged lunations. They occur when the sun and moon align with the moon’s nodes – two invisible points. On your astrological chart, these nodes symbolise your growth path.

In astrology, the south node represents familiar patterns, comfort zones and the stories we’ve outgrown. The north node points toward the new, the unfamiliar, but also the deeply fulfilling territory we’re meant to grow into. Eclipses bring sudden clarity – they open and close doors, often in the same moment.

This month’s eclipses fall in Pisces and Virgo, a zodiac axis that governs health, intuition, service and healing. These signs invite us to balance the practical with the emotional, the structured with the spiritual. While Virgo seeks order and results, Pisces values presence, compassion and surrender. Together, they offer a blueprint for grounded living that still embraces the heart and our emotions.

Emotional clarity and healing

On 7th September we’ll see the full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces and on 7th and 8th September – depending on where you are in the world – you might see the “blood moon” in the sky. This full moon lunar eclipse brings things to the surface, especially the things you thought you were done feeling. Emotions may return, but with new perspective. What was once overwhelming may now be easier to understand and hold with compassion.

Pisces energy blurs lines between logic and feeling. You may feel more sensitive, more tired, or more open. That’s not a weakness, it’s a sign of deeper connection within. Showing you where your life may be too tightly scheduled, too heavily managed or not quite aligned with how you really feel.

This eclipse is a powerful moment for emotional healing. Instead of escaping discomfort, it’s time to meet it. Reflect on how you show up emotionally, where you give too much, or where you've stayed silent. Then ask yourself, “what would it look like to honour my feelings and still create healthy boundaries?”

Wellness tip: Journal about a recurring emotional pattern. What fuels it? What softens it? Create a simple wind-down routine that honours your emotions, like a bath, walk or voice note to yourself. Notice where you're overextending in the name of being "nice" or "helpful."

Resetting routines with soul

September 21 brings the new moon solar eclipse in Virgo. This new moon solar eclipse is your invitation to start fresh, especially when it comes to your habits, health and how you define “a productive day.”

You may realise that what used to feel like self-discipline now feels like pressure. Virgo energy loves structure, but this eclipse reveals where routines have become rigid or disconnected from your deeper needs. It’s time to build systems that work for you, not just systems that work on paper.

Because eclipses always begin with an ending, expect to release something. Perhaps an overbooked schedule, a perfectionist mindset or a routine that doesn’t leave space for rest and play. This is your chance to create space for something new and something more sustainable.

Wellness tip: Review your daily schedule. What drains you? What restores you? Edit your to-do list. Highlight only what actually moves the needle for your wellbeing. Create one small “non-negotiable” for yourself each morning or evening, like a five-minute stretch, a quiet coffee, or a phone-free walk. Revisit your definition of success. Does it include peace?

The bigger picture, from performance to presence

This month, clarity will come from calm, instead of checklists. And progress will be seen in how fully you're showing up for your own life, instead of outcomes.

These eclipses aren’t random. They’re part of a larger cycle from April 2025 to August 2026, asking us to shift from doing to being, from perfection to compassion, from proving to trusting.

The Pisces–Virgo eclipse cycle reminds us that wellbeing goes well beyond green juices or calendar hacks. It’s also about emotional honesty, spiritual spaciousness and building a life that feels real, not just efficient.

As we move through September, the most powerful thing you can do might be the simplest: listen. To your body, to your feelings, to the voice that knows what’s ready to be released and what’s waiting to be built.

