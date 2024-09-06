Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



If you have a health concern, chances are there’ll be a supplement that can help and most contain natural remedies that have been used for thousands of years to support wellbeing. Tribulus is an example of one of these remedies, but it’s probably one you’ve never heard of.

Tribulus terrestris is a plant covered with spines also known as “the puncture vine”. It’s been used in traditional herbal medicine since the time of the ancient Greeks, but it’s also been recorded as being used in China, the Mediterranean, North America and India, where it was used in Ayurvedic medicine throughout history.

Traditionally, the tribulus plant was used to treat a range of health issues such as high blood pressure, stomach problems and UTIs and perhaps most surprisingly, it was prescribed as a sexual health treatment too. Fast forward to today and there have been several studies on the effects of tribulus on the human body, most notably on fertility and libido.

Natasha Richardson, a medical herbalist and founder of Forage Botanicals explains that “Tribulus is a herb traditionally used for male reproductive purposes, long-known for helping with virility, boosting libido, infertility issues and more recently supporting circulation and weight management. This was largely thought to be down to testosterone improvement but we now think this could be down to it supporting the hypothalamus instead. Because of this, it’s opened up future possibilities for also supporting the female reproductive system, including stimulating luteinising and follicle-stimulating hormones, though studies are currently limited.”

What are the benefits of tribulus?

Tribulus terrestis contains saponins which stimulate and support the immune system, flavonoids which have antioxidant properties that promote healthy cells, glycosides which are typically used to support heart health, alkaloids which can fight bacteria, relax the body and boast pain relief properties and tannins which have significant natural astringent properties. In short, this humble plant packs a lot of power.

Recent studies have shown that tribulus may increase the release of nitric oxide from blood vessels which leads to improved blood flow. Typically you’d achieve better circulation by doing a mixture of aerobic and anaerobic exercise but tribulus, along with other nitric oxide-boosting supplements like L-arginine, can contribute to this process too.

This is why tribulus supplements have become popular with gymgoers looking to elevate their sessions. By working out and taking a supplement that allows blood to flow more efficiently to the muscles, your endurance can improve.

And that takes us back to the point about libido. One of the main issues for people who struggle with low libido is erectile dysfunction (ED). ED can be caused by emotional triggers like stress and performance anxiety, but it can also be down to poor circulation. Some studies have shown that tribulus supplements can be an effective natural treatment for ED because they have the potential to improve blood flow, reduce inflammation and support healthy cell turnover.

Richardson explains that “just because a herb is known for improving male virility doesn’t mean a woman might not benefit from taking it too. However, as with all herbs that contain active compounds such as steroidal saponins and alkaloids that impact our hormones, I would urge someone to work with a herbalist to professionally recommend.”

These supplements are generally safe to take but animal studies have shown that tribulus can affect hormone levels, so if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, you have a history of cancer or you have an endocrine disorder, tribulus supplements might not be the right choice for you. It’s always best to check with a doctor or nutritional expert before taking any supplement, just to be sure it will be compatible with your needs, your body and your health concerns.

The tribulus supplements to buy

