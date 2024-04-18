The world is divided between those who scroll TikTok and those who don’t. The former, which includes me, will by now be very familiar with things like tongue scrapers, oil pulling and castor oil packs.

In between videos of women slathering castor oil on their hair, face and belly buttons, there are tutorials for fixing leaky guts, burnout and adrenal fatigue by doing a “panchakarma” detox.

During the pandemic, I became intrigued by these videos and have since discovered that these methods are rooted in ayurvedic medicine, an ancient teaching that is still widely used in India and Nepal.