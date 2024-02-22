Luke Roberts has always struggled with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, which he was diagnosed with at the age of just 13. However, during the pandemic, his mental health took a very dark turn. He was finishing a master’s degree and dealing with the impact of lockdown restrictions while also going through the emotional upheaval of a relationship breakdown.

“Somebody [close to me] said ‘You looked really depressed, and I think you need to seek some kind of help,’ so that’s when I started looking at options,” he explains.

Roberts, from Essex, had tried cognitive behavioural therapy and other forms of counselling in the past, but found that he always fell back into old, destructive patterns of thinking. Yet Roberts, like many, was resistant to trying antidepressant medication, known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).