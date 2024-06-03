Jump to content

Work Wellness

How to have a great day at work: Stop being so nice

In her regular column, business founder and wellness expert Nicola Elliott looks at one thing we can all do that will make our nine-to-five feel happier and healthier

Monday 03 June 2024 06:00
Honest communication, rather than ‘anxious-but-nice’ feedback, is a lot more effective in the long run
Honest communication, rather than ‘anxious-but-nice’ feedback, is a lot more effective in the long run (iStockphoto)

Running a wellbeing company, which is also a certified B Corp, means that looking after the planet, our people and work culture is part of our measured company metrics as much as profit is. So, it was interesting to hear about social psychologist Tessa West’s research on the negative impact of being “too nice” – especially in the workplace.

West has been studying the science of “uncomfortable social interactions” for over 20 years. She doesn’t just look at the workplace but at awkward conversations in the doctor’s room, negotiations, new flatmate dynamics, feedback with your boss – all the difficult places you can imagine.

She examines how people act in these situations and what they do consciously and unconsciously, how friendly they are, how much they compliment each other, and the kind of feedback they give. It turns out “anxious-but-nice feedback” is becoming deeply embedded into our community, workplace, teams and personal workplaces and it’s all becoming a bit toxic. That dance we do with our co-workers, the “nice feedback”? People can tell it’s not 100 per cent genuine.

