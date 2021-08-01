View from the top
How Caroline Rush put British fashion on the global map
The CEO of the British Fashion Council spoke to Zlata Rodionova about sustainability, helping other women in business, and what it means to join the everywoman board
When London Fashion Week kicks off in September, Caroline Rush is set to have a front-row seat.
Since becoming the British Fashion Council’s chief executive officer in 2009, Rush has been widely credited for putting UK fashion on the global map, and she was given a CBE for her dedication to the industry in 2015.
She told The Independent: “Under the guidance of Annette Worsley-Taylor, who was one of the women that started London Fashion Week, I really got hooked on the idea of fashion becoming this intersection into culture and society – as well as the role that creativity plays, within the fashion industry, of driving aspiration and new ideas.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies