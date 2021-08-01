How Caroline Rush put British fashion on the global map

When London Fashion Week kicks off in September, Caroline Rush is set to have a front-row seat.

Since becoming the British Fashion Council’s chief executive officer in 2009, Rush has been widely credited for putting UK fashion on the global map, and she was given a CBE for her dedication to the industry in 2015.

She told The Independent: “Under the guidance of Annette Worsley-Taylor, who was one of the women that started London Fashion Week, I really got hooked on the idea of fashion becoming this intersection into culture and society – as well as the role that creativity plays, within the fashion industry, of driving aspiration and new ideas.”