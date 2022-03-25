The elections in France and Malta show how political stagnation is spreading

The votes from Malta, and from France. It sounds like the read-out from the Eurovision Song Contest.

Malta goes to the polls this weekend – the first EU election result since the Russians invaded Ukraine. In France, the presidential campaign is under way, with the first round of voting on 10 April.

In both places, there is an overriding sense of what the French term ennui. The incumbents are expected to win but they remain deeply unpopular.