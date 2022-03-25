Boris Johnson has missed a golden opportunity to reset UK-EU relations. He could have been at the table when Joe Biden attended the EU’s summit on Thursday and shared the limelight during the west’s show of unity over Ukraine.

One EU insider told me Johnson would “probably” have been invited and that “it was certainly under discussion” until he got himself uninvited, last weekend, by foolishly comparing the struggle of the Ukrainian people to Brexit.

This infuriated EU leaders, who scrapped plans to invite him. “Crass and offensive,” said one EU diplomat, pointing out that Ukraine wants to join – not leave – the EU. “How many citizens died because of Brexit?” asked Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s former president.