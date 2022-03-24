Biden and Macron appear to give Boris Johnson cold shoulder at Nato summit

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron appeared to give Boris Johnson the cold shoulder during an emergency Nato summit in Brussels, in what turned out to be an awkward day for the prime minister.

Mr Johnson was first ridiculed online after footage of other world leaders ignoring him during a photo op went viral on Thursday morning.

As the PM stood alone awkwardly, Mr Macron could be seen greeting everyone else around him.

The French president then appeared to give Mr Johnson the cold shoulder, ignoring him as he walked next to Mr Biden during the summit.

