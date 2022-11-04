Big sporting events deserve to be seen by as many people as possible
The ability of sport to force a degree of social change should not be underestimated, but it has to go hand in hand with broader reforms, writes Chris Blackhurst
In a bar the other evening, a friend expressed his excitement at the forthcoming Fifa World Cup.
For a moment it brought everyone up short. Then we all joined in, discussing teams and players, and predicting the winner.
It’s as if we’ve become so used to focusing on damaging stories concerning the hosting of the tournament by Qatar that it’s easy to forget a sporting competition, the world’s biggest, is about to begin.
