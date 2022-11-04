Jump to content

Big sporting events deserve to be seen by as many people as possible

The ability of sport to force a degree of social change should not be underestimated, but it has to go hand in hand with broader reforms, writes Chris Blackhurst

Friday 04 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Put the dissension to one side and what are you left with? A media phenomenon that will put Qatar on the map and introduce the tiny Gulf state to a worldwide audience</p>

(AFP/Getty)

In a bar the other evening, a friend expressed his excitement at the forthcoming Fifa World Cup.

For a moment it brought everyone up short. Then we all joined in, discussing teams and players, and predicting the winner.

It’s as if we’ve become so used to focusing on damaging stories concerning the hosting of the tournament by Qatar that it’s easy to forget a sporting competition, the world’s biggest, is about to begin.

