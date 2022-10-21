So, will the government ever fix Britain’s railways?

Britain’s railways are going nowhere.

Literally, that is the case, as I found to my cost this week. I was due to speak at a conference near St Paul’s in London. I left home in ample time, caught the train to Waterloo and then, between Barnes Bridge and Barnes, we stopped.

Eventually, the loudspeaker crackled into life and the guard said there was a problem ahead with a level crossing. At least, we thought that’s what he said because his voice was barely audible.