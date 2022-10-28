If our government invests, private companies will follow

For too long the feeling has persisted that senior Conservatives at Westminster are bigging Britain up but doing little about it in practice. Boosterism has become the order of the day.

You hear it all the time, in interviews with ministers, when they trot out phrases that sound good and they speak airily about boosting this or that. Yet, there is precious sign of improvement.

It’s as if, too, that as well as assuming we’re stupid and that we’ll believe anything they say, they suppose that Britain operates in splendid isolation, that the rest of the world does not count. So, it does not matter that their promises and boasts are empty because other countries are similarly lackadaisical and Britain has a glorious heritage to fall back upon. Our glorious heritage and history tell us we will get there.