How do you fit artworks by Damien Hirst, Maggi Hambling, Grayson Perry and dozens of others into one doll’s house? Ask them to go miniature. Hirst’s Spin painting; Hambling’s nude; Perry’s ceramic vase – all are on show at Pallant House’s new model art gallery, and none is bigger than 20cm.

More than 30 leading contemporary artists were commissioned during lockdown last year to make tiny artworks for Pallant House’s 2021 model art gallery. The mini gallery – which is about 150cm in length – comes complete with little floorboards that have been laser-cut on the gallery floor. Using mediums including sculpture, ceramics, photography and painting, the artists have created works that range in size from a pound coin up to 20cm.

There is Tacita Dean’s 15cm ghoulish blackboard drawing of a shipwreck; Edmund de Waal’s 2cm porcelain pot with a golden rim; Dexter Dalwood’s 11.5 cm oil painting of a moonlit tree titled Death of David Kelly. The 2017 Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid – the first black woman to win the prize – has created a miniature oil painting of a woman out shopping that measures only 14cm. Filling a whole room of the model will be John Akomfrah’s miniature installation, with a photographic triptych based on his multi-screen film projections.