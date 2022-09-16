Indiana Jones 5: Is it really over for Harrison Ford as an action star?

This is it!” Harrison Ford told an adoring audience last weekend about throwing the towel in as Indiana Jones. “I will not fall down for you again.” He had just introduced a new trailer for Indiana Jones 5 at the D23 Expo, a Disney fan event held in California – the film is yet to receive its official title and won’t be in cinemas until next summer. He was standing alongside Fleabag’sPhoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays his goddaughter, and the film’s director, James Mangold.

It’s been 14 years since the last Indiana Jones movie was released, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Just like its predecessors, the new movie promises to be rip-roaring fare with explosions, chases and conspiracy aplenty. The supporting cast looks very impressive: Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Waller-Bridge are all along for the ride as the kick-ass archaeologist goes in search of Noah’s Ark.

It is easy to understand why Indiana Jones’s latest adventure is already provoking such a nostalgic response so many months in advance of its release. It marks both its octogenarian star’s comeback and his farewell as an action star. After this last adventure, there will be no more cracking the bullwhip or running away from boulders, or venturing inside Temples of Doom. This isn’t Ford’s retirement. He’ll soon be seen opposite Helen Mirren in a 1920s-set prequel to the TV series Yellowstone – but it is the last time he’ll be performing those harum-scarum big screen stunts everyone loves him for.