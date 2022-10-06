Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mayerling review: A rich revival of MacMillan’s ballet of doomed obsession

Natalia Osipova and Francesca Hayward are among the standouts in a show that allows the Royal Ballet to flaunt its gift for storytelling

Zoe Anderson
Thursday 06 October 2022 11:22
Comments
<p>Francesca Hayward and Ryoichi Hirano in ‘Mayerling'</p>

Francesca Hayward and Ryoichi Hirano in ‘Mayerling'

(Helen Maybanks)

Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling is a ballet of doomed obsession. The hero is a prince, but this historical drama couldn’t be further from fairytale: it follows Rudolf, heir to the Austro-Hungarian empire, from his disastrous marriage to his death in a suicide pact with his teenaged mistress, Mary Vetsera. MacMillan creates a whole world of needy, driven people, trapped in a stifling web of court politics, repression, and destructive emotion.

This Royal Ballet revival marks 30 years since MacMillan’s death and pays powerful tribute to one of its defining choreographers. From impassioned duets to tiny gestures, it also allows this company to flaunt its gift for storytelling.

Ryoichi Hirano shows Rudolf’s decline as he lurches deeper into tragedy. At first, his dancing has a lyrical stretch, a clarity of line that twists up over the course of the ballet. In the grand court scenes, you’re always aware of where his attention rests: yearning for some comfort from his mother, or distracting himself from his duties without care for scandal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in