Abuse victims at risk as ‘outdated’ system leaves up to 13% of restraining orders unserved
Exclusive: The pandemic made it easier to serve restraining orders because of a relaxation in the rules — but experts say courts are going ‘backwards’ since lockdown started easing, reports Maya Oppenheim
Domestic abuse victims are being placed at risk by an “outdated” system in which some restraining orders are not being served, experts have warned.
Figures from the National Centre for Domestic Violence, seen by The Independent, reveal that up to 13 per cent of orders issued through civil courts were not served on perpetrators in 2019.
Longstanding rules require so-called ‘non-molestation orders’ to be served to abusive partners in person — an often dangerous task usually undertaken by former police officers working for the courts.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies